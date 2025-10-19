GOLD/FOREX
Festive spirit shines as UAE and world prepare for Diwali

For the vast Indian diaspora in the UAE and beyond, Diwali is more than a festival

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Shoppers pick vibrant garlands and décor items as preparations for Diwali gather pace in the UAE.
As the Festival of Lights approaches, Diwali fever has swept across the UAE and around the world. Above, As the Festival of Lights approaches, Diwali fever has swept across the UAE and around the world.
From glittering homes to bustling gold souqs and sweet shops, preparations are in full swing as millions get ready to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness.
Sweet shops in the UAE witness brisk sales as residents prepare for Diwali festivities.
Customers shop for sweets and festive hampers at Bikanervala as Diwali celebrations light up Dubai.
People throng a market in Mumbai, India, for Diwali festival shopping.
Celebrated by millions worldwide, Diwali marks new beginnings, prosperity, and the victory of inner light.
Festive rush at Lal Darwaja market in Ahmedabad ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
