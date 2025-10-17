Dubai's grand Diwali 2025 celebrations begin with spectacular fireworks, cultural extravaganza at Al Seef

Indian CG says it happens only in Dubai as hundreds throng Noor: Festival of Lights
Dubai: The banks of Dubai Creek came alive with colour and celebration on Friday evening as hundreds of Indian expats and UAE residents gathered at Al Seef to mark the beginning of Dubai's 10-day Diwali 2025 festivities.
The launch featured a spectacular fireworks display, vibrant cultural performances and a grand procession that captured the spirit of the festival of lights.
The event marked the official opening of the three-day 'Noor: Festival of Lights', organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) under the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in partnership with the Indian Consulate in Dubai and Teamwork Arts.
Mohamed Feras, acting vice president of retail calendar and promotions at DFRE, and Satish Kumar Sivan, consul general of India in Dubai, inaugurated the festival by lighting the traditional lamp in a symbolic ceremony that honoured the ancient traditions of Diwali.
The evening's highlights included a grand procession featuring male and female Indian drummers and dancers, followed by a special performance by the Dubai Police band that delighted spectators with a rendition of the iconic Bollywood song "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam".
Hundreds of residents and visitors witnessed the three-minute fireworks display, complemented by cultural performances and free shows featuring stunning lights and colours. The historic quarter of Al Seef provided a picturesque backdrop, with traditional dhows and old-world architecture creating a unique blend of heritage and modernity.
Victoria Fedorianova, a tourist from Russia visiting Dubai with her mother for a week, stumbled upon the celebrations while enjoying an evening by the Creek. "It's wonderful to see the Indian community celebrating their festival here. A lot of colourful performances and vibrant music. We are loving it," she said.
For long-time Dubai resident Bhaskaran K, who has called the emirate home for 38 years, this was his first experience of Diwali celebrations on such a grand scale. "I work in a supermarket in Bur Dubai. Today is my day off, so I was walking in Al Seef and then I happened to see this. I'm really enjoying the festivities here. So nice to see the Indian culture being celebrated in Dubai," he shared.
Many attendees came specially dressed in traditional Indian attire to participate in the celebrations.
Heena Saran, who travelled from Al Ghusais with her husband and daughter, expressed her gratitude to Dubai for enabling the community to celebrate away from home. "Diwali is our biggest celebration and we are away from our families. But thanks to Dubai, we get to enjoy the festivities just like back home. We are so thankful to Dubai for helping us enjoy the same Diwali vibe over here," she said.
The family invited friends to join them for the performances and fireworks, making it a grad celebration for the Indian expats that bridged the distance from their homeland.
Feras revealed that the 10-day celebration extends beyond cultural events to include significant retail promotions across the city. "We have a lot of gold and jewellery offers and big raffle draws with prizes up to half a million dirhams just during the Diwali period alone," he said.
He emphasised that the celebrations represent more than just a festival. "We're not only here to celebrate the festival of lights, we're also here to celebrate the vibrant diversity of cultures that make our city Dubai so special, a place and a home for over 200 nationalities that live together side by side in peace and in harmony," Feras added.
"It's this rich blend of cultures that truly allows us to share traditions, to create memories, to celebrate the joy of just being together. As we light up our lives with happiness and hope this Diwali, let's also celebrate the partnerships that we made together, and the vibrant cultures that make Dubai a truly city of the world."
Consul General Sivan described the event as a symbol of the Indian community's success and the strength of the India-UAE partnership. He highlighted Dubai's consistent support for the Indian community, noting that Diwali celebrations have been incorporated into Dubai's official calendar of events.
"The consulate is happy to partner with all these wonderful entities to present Noor with a wonderful array of cultural, music and dance performances," Sivan said.
Reflecting on the significance of the celebration, he added: "Diwali is incomplete without fireworks. We have that also here. So we have everything which makes us feel connected to our culture. Nowhere else in the world this is possible, except in Dubai. That is the kind of love, that is the kind of inclusivity that this leadership shows us."
