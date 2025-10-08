GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s best Diwali 2025 restaurant deals you need to try

24-carat gold dessert and more: Book your table at Dubai's top Diwali dining spots

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai's dazzling Diwali: 8 must-try dining deals
Dubai: Ready to light up your Diwali in Dubai? We've curated 8 brilliant dining deals that capture the city's festive spirit. Prepare for amazing offers and an incredible culinary journey, including innovative creations like a 24-carat gold dessert and classic Punjabi favourites. Don't plan your celebration without it, here is your essential guide.

1. Revolver

Experience a high-energy Diwali at Revolver, the modern Indian grill in Business Bay. Chef Jitin Joshi, known for fusing French technique with spice-driven creativity, has curated a spectacular fire-to-table set menu that blends tradition with daring creativity.

  • The Experience: A Dh395 per person set menu featuring inventive small plates like yoghurt dumpling and sunchoke chaat, bold signatures like charred chicken or jackfruit and wakame pepper fry claypot rice, and a sweet finale of Diwali Dessert Kulchette with 24-carat gold.

  • When: October 20th to 25th (lunch and dinner sittings)

  • Where: The Opus, Business Bay

2. Jamavar Dubai

Celebrate Diwali in the palatial dining room of Jamavar Dubai, which is transformed into a fragrant Chahar Bagh garden. Culinary Director Surender Mohan presents an exclusive four-course menu inspired by the sensorial beauty of a Mughal-era garden.

  • The Experience: A sophisticated four-course menu (Non-veg Dh 395, Veg Dh 375) served on intricate hand-painted serveware. Highlights include Khasta Kachori and Murgh Nihari, crowned with a signature Saffron Breeze cocktail.

  • When: October 16th until October 23rd

  • Where: Downtown Dubai

3. Little Miss India

Little Miss India at Fairmont The Palm invites guests for a lively, shareable festive menu from Chef Mohammed Arif. It's the perfect spot for family and friends to connect over classic and creative Indian cuisine.

  • The Experience: An à la carte selection blending tradition with creativity, including zesty Kale Patta Chaat, rich Gosht Belli Ram from the tandoor, and a delightful Mithai Platter to finish.

  • When: October 18th to 22nd

  • Where: Fairmont The Palm

4. Punjab Grill

The award-winning Punjab Grill offers an a la carte Diwali menu that blends India’s heritage with contemporary finesse. Dine on appetizers, kebabs, and mains at either the Dubai or Abu Dhabi outlets.

  • The Experience: An à la carte menu available all day. Diners on October 20th receive a complimentary chef's special dessert. Groups of six or more can participate in a fun “Roll Baby Roll” dice game with prizes.

  • When: October 18th to 26th (Complimentary dessert on Oct 20th)

  • Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai and The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

5. Dhaba Lane

For an authentic, budget-friendly feast, Dhaba Lane is serving up a special 5-course Diwali sharing Thali that’s perfect for lunch or dinner.

  • The Experience: A hearty 5-course sharing thali (Veg and Non-Veg options) for just Dh 65 per person, including soup, chaat, two starters, two mains, breads, rice, and two desserts.

  • When: October 15th to 22nd

  • Where: All Dhaba Lane outlets (Al Nahda, JLT, Al Garhoud, and Al Karama)

6. Swissôtel Al Ghurair

Swissôtel Al Ghurair lights up Diwali with a lavish desi-themed dinner buffet and a touch of festive competition.

  • The Experience: A classic buffet for Dh 129 per adult, featuring favourites like Butter Chicken, Biryani, Gulab Jamun, and a live Momos station. Participate in a Rangoli competition for a chance to win prizes.

  • When: Monday, October 20th | 7pm – 11pm

  • Where: Liwan Restaurant

7. The Spicery

Step into a world of festive colour and live music at The Spicery at Novotel Dubai Gold District for their authentic Indian buffet dinner.

  • The Experience: An authentic Indian buffet for AED 110 per person (soft beverages), featuring tandoori grills, street-style chaats, and classic curries. Indian nationals enjoy a 20% discount throughout October.

  • When: Monday, October 20th | 6:30 pm – 10:30pm

  • Where: Novotel Dubai Gold District

8. World of Curries

Keep the celebrations going with the buffet-style Golden Diwali Feast hosted by World of Curries. It’s a lively, family-friendly night of authentic dishes in the charming setting of old Dubai.

  • The Experience: A buffet dinner for Dh 89 per person (soft beverages). It's an accessible celebration with kid-friendly pricing.

  • When: Tuesday, October 21st | 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

  • Where: Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira

