GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
THINGS TO DO
THINGS TO DO
Things To Do /
Deals

Celebrate Diwali at Dubai Parks and Resorts with special ticket offers for Indian residents in UAE

Celebrate Diwali with family at top theme parks with discounted tickets and offers

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Supplied

Dubai: This Diwali, Indian residents in the UAE can enjoy a special festive experience at Dubai Parks and Resorts. With a range of rides, entertainment, and shopping offers, it is a chance to celebrate the Festival of Lights with family and friends.

Special Diwali ticket offers

Indian residents can choose between:

  • Dh99 Pick-a-Park – 70 per cent off

  • Dh149 Pick-2-Parks – access two parks

This offer is valid from October 17 to 19, giving you the chance to enjoy the festivities across MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai, or LEGOLAND® Water Park.

Early bird bonus

Purchase your tickets before October 9 and receive an additional 25 per cent off retail redeemable at MOTIONGATE Dubai -  giving you even more value for your Diwali celebrations.

How to get your tickets

  • Pick-a-Park: Dh99 per person

  • Pick-2-Parks: Dh149 per person

  • Where to buy: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

Important information

  1. Valid for Indian nationals residing in the UAE, aged three years and above. A valid Emirates ID must be presented at entry.

  2. Other guests must purchase a full-price ticket to enter.

  3. Non-Indian guests who buy this special online ticket must upgrade to a full-price ticket at the gate.

  4. Tickets grant access only to selected parks - one park for Dh99 or two parks for Dh149.

Related Topics:
Diwali

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fireworks at Global Village for a Diwali celebration

Dubai reveals Diwali 2025 fireworks locations, timings

3m read
Dubai Diwali rush: Sweet demand hits Dh400/kg

Dubai Diwali rush: Sweet demand hits Dh400/kg

4m read
InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Where to find Dubai's most luxurious wedding venues

5m read
See Saturn's rings at Al Qudra stargazing event

See Saturn's rings at Al Qudra stargazing event

1m read