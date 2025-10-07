Celebrate Diwali with family at top theme parks with discounted tickets and offers
Dubai: This Diwali, Indian residents in the UAE can enjoy a special festive experience at Dubai Parks and Resorts. With a range of rides, entertainment, and shopping offers, it is a chance to celebrate the Festival of Lights with family and friends.
Indian residents can choose between:
Dh99 Pick-a-Park – 70 per cent off
Dh149 Pick-2-Parks – access two parks
This offer is valid from October 17 to 19, giving you the chance to enjoy the festivities across MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai, or LEGOLAND® Water Park.
Purchase your tickets before October 9 and receive an additional 25 per cent off retail redeemable at MOTIONGATE Dubai - giving you even more value for your Diwali celebrations.
Pick-a-Park: Dh99 per person
Pick-2-Parks: Dh149 per person
Where to buy: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com
Valid for Indian nationals residing in the UAE, aged three years and above. A valid Emirates ID must be presented at entry.
Other guests must purchase a full-price ticket to enter.
Non-Indian guests who buy this special online ticket must upgrade to a full-price ticket at the gate.
Tickets grant access only to selected parks - one park for Dh99 or two parks for Dh149.
