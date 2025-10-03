Diwali sparkle: How to win gold bars and get up to 60% off diamonds at Dubai Gold Souk

With 295+ stores, Dubai Gold Souk Extension launched attractive deals
Dubai: The Dubai Gold Souk Extension is setting the scene for a dazzling Diwali celebration, placing gold at the heart of the festive traditions. Visitors can look forward to an array of sparkling promotions, special collections, and the thrilling opportunity to win glittering prizes from October 10 to 26.
The main attraction is a 'Spend & Win' raffle open to customers who spend Dh 500 or more at any participating gold, jewellery, or watch store within the Extension. Two lucky winners, one selected each week during the campaign period, will take home valuable gold coins and bars.
With over 295 stores dedicated to gold, jewellery, and watches, the Dubai Gold Souk Extension has launched a host of attractive deals to mark the Festival of Lights. Shoppers can take advantage of zero or discounted making charges at popular retailers like Popley Jewellers and Ziya Gold & Diamonds. Kanz Jewels is offering a 10% discount on gold prices, while Thangals Jewellery allows customers to lock in today's gold rate for a month with just a 10% payment.
For those interested in diamond and precious stone pieces, the deals are equally enticing. Customers can get up to 60% off diamonds and jewellery at Ziya Gold & Diamonds and Motiwala Gold Jewellers. Tanishq is featuring seasonal offers, including old gold exchange and best rate guarantees. Furthermore, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is rewarding purchases of Dh3,000 or more on diamond and precious gemstone jewellery with an Dh 100 cash voucher. Select stores, such as Ziya Gold & Diamonds, are also offering complimentary gold coins and diamond rings with qualifying purchases.
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, hotels within the area are offering special Diwali dining experiences.
Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira – World of Curry: Hosting a traditional Indian Diwali Dinner Buffet on October 21. The price is AED 89 for adults and AED 49 for kids (6–11).
Novotel Dubai Gold District – The Spicery: Presenting a Traditional Indian Night on October 20 with an authentic buffet, including live Tandoori and Chaat counters. Adults dine for Dh 110, and kids (5–11) for AED 55.
Additionally, all-day dining outlets at participating hotels—including Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira, Novotel Dubai Gold District, Mercure Dubai Deira, Mercure Dubai Gold District, and ibis Styles Dubai Deira—are offering a 20% discount on the total bill.
