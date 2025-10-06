UAE Diwali rush: Dubai shops see soaring demand for Dh400/kg sweets

The enormous scale of demand for Diwali treats reflects the UAE's vibrant Indian expatriate community, where the tradition of sharing remains strong. For many, like HR professional Vikas Sharma, Diwali sweets are an essential part of business and client relations: "For the past five years, I have been ordering sweets... to share the joy with my clients, and this gesture brings a closeness... Diwali is one of our major times when we send across sweets to our customers." However, Kripa Maheshwar, a Financial advisor who works in a Jebel Ali free zone company, noted the shift toward healthier alternatives, stating that she often orders savory snacks and dry fruit hampers for her family and friends because "it's healthier compared to sweets... even though people have become more conscious about health, that doesn't diminish the shine of Diwali."