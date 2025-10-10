Diwali 2025: Dubai announces car, cash, gold prizes, concerts and 75% sale

Retail discounts, live shows, festive flavours, fireworks for Indian Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights 2025, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment with support from the Consulate General of India, features an unprecedented line-up including fireworks displays, blockbuster concerts, retail promotions of up to 75% off, and the return of the popular Noor Festival.
Shoppers can compete for extraordinary prizes across multiple campaigns. At BurJuman Mall, spending Dh250 or more until October 22 enters customers into a draw to win a SOUEAST S06 car, while the venue hosts live musical performances, cultural dance shows and children's workshops.
Dubai Jewellery Group's Shine with Prosperity campaign, running until October 26, offers 30 lucky winners jewellery vouchers worth a combined Dh150,000 when they spend Dh1,000 or more.
Participating outlets are also offering discounts up to 70% on select diamond and pearl jewellery, complimentary gifts, free gold coins for purchases worth Dh4,000 or more, and zero-deduction on old gold exchange.
The Dubai Gold District's Shop, Scan, and Win Gold promotion gives shoppers the chance to win gold with every Dh500 spent from October 10 to 26.
Meanwhile, Dubai Shopping Malls Group will distribute Dh100,000 worth of gold vouchers to 20 winners (each receiving Dh5,000) for spending Dh200 or more from 13 to 26 October.
Textile shoppers can become one of 10 winners taking home Dh50,000 in cash (Dh5,000 each) when spending Dh200 or more at participating outlets from October 13 to 26.
Centrepoint's Scratch & Win promotion from October 15 to 28 rewards 66 shoppers with 3-gram gold coins for purchases of Dh300 or more at select locations.
Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, said: "We are delighted to partner with DFRE in bringing the joyous spirit of Diwali to the vibrant city of Dubai. Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness - a message that resonates deeply with the diverse and harmonious community here. This collaboration will feature an array of cultural performances, spectacular fireworks, mall-wide celebrations, and exciting prizes, offering everyone a chance to immerse in the rich traditions of India."
He added that it is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the bonds between the Indian diaspora and the UAE's multicultural fabric, fostering greater understanding and shared happiness
Mohamed Feras, Acting Vice President - Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said: "The Festival of Lights is a special moment in Dubai's calendar, reflecting the city's spirit of togetherness, community, and shared joy. It is a time when over 200 nationalities that call our city home come together to share in traditions, create memories, and celebrate side by side."
As reported by Gulf News, Noor - Festival of Lights returns to Souk Al Seef from October 17 to 19, transforming the waterfront destination into a cultural hub featuring grand processions, interactive workshops, live music, discourses, and stand-up comedy against a backdrop of Diwali décor and fireworks.
Award-winning legend Ilaiyaraja performs at Dubai Opera on October 18 with chart-topping tracks from South India, whilst Andrea Jeremiah Live featuring The Jeremiah Project is set to electrify audiences at Etisalat Academy the same evening.
Comedy fans can catch global legend Russell Peters at Coca Cola Arena on October 25 with his brand-new world tour, whilst internationally renowned comedian Sugar Sammy hosts English-language shows at Zabeel Theatre on October 18 and 19.
India's Praveen Kumar delivers a Tamil-language comedy spectacle at Live@Play by Hive Al Quoz on October 25.
Dubai Festival Plaza hosts Lights & Legends - The Stories of Diwali on October 25 and 26, a theatrical storytelling series capturing the myths and cultural essence of the festival through music, narration, folk songs, poetry, bhangra dance and classical Indian instruments.
Global Village celebrates its milestone 30th season with Festival of Lights programming from October 17 to 20, featuring Rangoli art, stage performances, fireworks, and a colourful Diwali Mela at the India Pavilion. Visitors can shop for unique gifts, explore home décor, and sample traditional street food at Indian Chaat Bazaar.
Waterfront Market in Deira showcases a breathtaking Rangoli installation from October 13 to 20, crafted entirely from colourful spices including turmeric, chilli, coriander and cloves sourced from local traders.
Wafi City transforms its Main Atrium from October 17 to 19 into a vibrant showcase featuring live performances of South Asian heritage, free children's activities, puppet shows, stage games and creative workshops. Asha's offers a specially curated tasting menu featuring traditional mithai and gourmet Indian dishes.
Leading brands across the city including fashion, accessories, perfumes, cosmetics and home furnishing retailers are offering exclusive promotions, making this shopping season particularly rewarding.
Several restaurants will serve festive flavours, offering traditional delicacies and modern interpretations of classic Indian recipes throughout the celebration period.
As part of its 25th anniversary, Emirates Skywards is offering members 25% bonus Miles when shopping at participating outlets and entry into a mega draw to win a share of 25 million Miles.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox