The Indian Festival of Lights calls for Bollywood-inspired outfits, light shows, and a cornucopia of food. And that’s exactly what these eateries in Abu Dhabi are prepping for — bites that will make you smile, celebrate, and make new friends when you introduce them to these gems.

Indian festivals are known for their vibrancy — and this enthusiastic spread shall be no different. The Graphos Social Kitchen is opening up a Diwali Spice Market where you’ll find glittery lights, cultural lessons twirling with folk dances, and a flavour-packed menu with dishes like tandoori chicken and grilled paneer that will have you sniffle even as you commend it.

You are going to want to dress to impress at this Festival of Lights, where the backdrop is Insta drool-worthy and the food is as tender as it is irresistible. Begin your feast with starters like aloo bondas and malai tikka. For the main course are firm favourites such as palak paneer, slow-cooked dal tadka, and the aromatic Bengali prawn curry. Shahi tukra and gajjar ka halwa are among the dishes that round off the meal. But if you are feeling particularly fancy, do give the kalakand served with rose petal ice cream a bite.

For an explosion of flavour on your tongue, head over to the Diwali Mela (loosely translated to fete) at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi. Keep an eye on all the counters, because this is where you’ll find classic Indian street food, and seasonal mains such as cheese chilli crab, chicken farcha roll and ras malay pillow. Something old, something new — this is a feast for the eyes as much as it is for your appetite.

One of the best ways to make memories with your fond few is by breaking bread and talking the time away. So this opportunity makes a lot of sense. You can dive into a four-course sharing style menu inspired by Delhi that is soaked in festive Indian flavours. Tuck in as you enjoy traditional performances of music and dance.

