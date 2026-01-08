Back-to-school in Dubai: Tired mornings and low focus? Experts reveal simple fixes

Physical activity, even in short bursts, is equally beneficial
You hear winter, and you think of cold, gloom and sluggishness. Or maybe not, you could be one of those who associate winter with crisp air, snowdrops, thick blankets and a warm fire.
If you lean more toward the first, and the second feels impossible—because, winter equals exams and miserable early mornings—you can dispel the gloom with structure, consistent routines, and some smart attention to sleep and natural light can turn this seemingly gloomy season into a more balanced—and even energised—one.
So, students, if you’re wondering how to protect your mental health, sleep well, and stay sharp through winter exams, cognitive neuroscientists, psychologists, doctors, and nutrition experts have some practical advice.
That warm, indoor feeling. A good meal.
...Not always the best idea. Sorry, hate to burst the bubble here.
Mohammad Nami, Associate Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience and Clinical Neuropsychology at Canadian University Dubai breaks it down: "Shorter days and longer nights reduce our exposure to natural light, which is the main signal that sets the body clock. When that signal weakens, sleep timing drifts later, especially in teenagers whose biological clocks already run late.”
In the midst of cosy indoor evenings, heavier meals and more screen time, bedtime slips further. “The result is a familiar winter pattern: "Students fall asleep later but still have early school starts, creating a chronic sleep shortfall,” he says.
Research consistently shows that students experience delayed sleep schedules and greater morning sleepiness in winter compared with spring and summer, leaving them groggy for morning classes and less focused during study sessions. The combination of later bedtimes and early school mornings can accumulate into chronic sleep debt, which affects memory, attention and mood.
Three sleep hurdles often emerge in winter:
Delayed sleep onset – struggling to feel sleepy at a reasonable hour.
Difficulty waking up – dark, cold mornings trick the brain into thinking it’s still nighttime.
Irregular routines – holidays, vacations, and school breaks can disrupt schedules, leaving students jet-lagged when classes resume.
These patterns can lead to mood changes, reduced attention, and lower academic stamina, as Dr Nami explains. "Parents often notice more irritability, slower mornings, and increased reliance on sugary snacks or caffeine to get through the day."
Sleep isn’t optional during exam season; it’s foundational. Most teenagers need 8–10 hours per night, while college students generally need 7–9 hours. Many fall short by one to three hours during school days.
"Even modest sleep loss accumulates across the week, affecting memory, emotional regulation, and immune function," Nami explains. "Adequate sleep is not a luxury. It is a foundational requirement for learning, mental health, and physical growth."
Dr Dhaval P. Darji, Specialist Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital also highlights age-specific needs:
Teenagers: 8–10 hours
College students: 7–9 hours
Children aged 5–7: 10–12 hours
Children aged 8–12: 9–11 hours
Without a solid sleep routine, a person’s cognitive function, academic performance and mental health is impaired. If a student sleeps less than seven hours, they’re more likely to report poor well-being.
Winter mornings can feel brutal, but caffeine isn’t the only answer. Energy in the morning begins the night before. A consistent bedtime, even on weekends, is the most powerful tool.
Turning on bright lights immediately upon waking, opening curtains, or stepping outside briefly helps signal the brain that the day has begun, explains Dr Nami. Movement also matters. Gentle stretching, a warm shower, or a short walk can raise body temperature and alertness naturally. Breakfast should include protein, not just sugar, to provide steady energy. Caffeine can be helpful later in the morning, but it should not be the crutch that replaces sleep or light.
Morning sunlight also plays a major role. "Natural light helps keep the circadian rhythm in sync and acts as a master clock signal to the brain," Dr Darji adds. "Without enough sunlight, winter sleep cycles can be delayed by 30 to 40 minutes."
Simplicity wins. Preparing the night before—packing school bags, laying out clothes, and planning breakfast—reduces morning chaos. Wake up at the same time daily, even on weekends, to stabilise the body clock.
Use light strategically, either through bright indoor lighting or safe morning daylight exposure, as the experts explain. Encourage a few minutes of movement and avoid staying in bed scrolling on phones, which delays full wakefulness. Consistent routines reduce decision fatigue and make mornings feel predictable rather than stressful.
Even small adjustments—stretching, walking to school, studying near a window—can significantly improve alertness and mood.
Natural light is the key to the body clock. Morning light anchors sleep timing, improves alertness, and boosts mood. Studies also suggest it can enhance academic performance.
"In winter, when sunlight is scarce, families should be intentional about it," Dr Nami notes. "A short walk to school, outdoor recess, or sitting near windows can make a meaningful difference. For some students, especially those struggling with low mood or extreme morning sleepiness, clinicians may recommend structured light exposure as part of a broader sleep plan."
That early burst of sunshine does boost your energy levels, and reduces winter lethargy.
It’s tempting to power through with all-night revision, but short, focused study blocks with clear goals are far more effective. Breaking work into manageable chunks improves retention, reduces burnout, and allows the brain to consolidate information during sleep.
Dr Minu Mathews, Head of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, stresses the value of consistency: "Regular sleep, study, and meal times help regulate mood and improve concentration. During exams, it’s tempting to revise late into the night, but you need sleep for memory, problem-solving and managing stress."
Physical activity, even in short bursts, is equally beneficial. "Dubai’s cooler winter weather makes it easier to prioritise movement and time outdoors. Physical activity does reduce anxiety and improve focus," she says.
Skipping meals or relying on sugar and caffeine is a recipe for mid-morning crashes. Nutrition expert Iman Osman, founder of Bio Jeune, advises. “Starting the day with one to two glasses of water helps rehydrate the body after sleep. A balanced breakfast with enough protein, healthy fats, and fibre helps stabilise blood sugar levels and prevents mid-morning fatigue and loss of concentration."
Protein-rich breakfasts—eggs, Greek yoghurt, or oats with nuts—support sustained focus. Pairing this with hydration and light morning activity creates a natural energy boost without over-reliance on stimulants.
When revising, students benefit from breaking work into manageable chunks rather than long, exhausting sessions. Planning realistic study blocks with short breaks helps reduce the cognitive workload and increases a sense of control, which is linked to lower stress levels...
What you should know
Dos
· Maintain a consistent routine: sleep, study, and meals
· Prioritise sleep: teens 8–10 hrs, college 7–9 hrs
· Start the day with protein, hydration, and a key task list
· Include light exercise or stretching
· Maximise natural light exposure
· Use caffeine wisely, after food and water
Don’ts
· Skip meals or breakfast
· Over-rely on caffeine or sugar
· Pull all-nighters
· Fight natural sleep cues
· Stay sedentary all day
· Multitask excessively while studying
Winter might be tough on sleep, but it’s not impossible. Sleep should be treated as a family project, not just a personal struggle.
"With consistent routines, thoughtful light exposure, and realistic expectations, students can start their days more alert and resilient," Nami says. "When we protect sleep, we protect learning, mood, and health. In winter, that protection matters more than ever."
A little structure, some movement, careful nutrition, and attention to daylight can help students not just survive winter exams—but actually feel better about their daily lives.
