Back-to-school in Dubai: Tired mornings and low focus? Experts reveal simple fixes

Turning on bright lights immediately upon waking, opening curtains, or stepping outside briefly helps signal the brain that the day has begun, explains Dr Nami. Movement also matters. Gentle stretching, a warm shower, or a short walk can raise body temperature and alertness naturally. Breakfast should include protein, not just sugar, to provide steady energy. Caffeine can be helpful later in the morning, but it should not be the crutch that replaces sleep or light.