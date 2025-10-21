You will see frustration and even anger. Ferguson looks back at his own experience. As a pre-teen he was unable to try out for a team until he was 13. And not being able to make the team, or even try was disheartening because he loved the sport. “However, being excluded from something is an emotional obstacle that can be a great teaching moment for kids to build resilience. It’s important to respond in an uplifting way and not to be critical of how a child handles feeling rejected. We do not want to imply that their emotional response is wrong or invalid,” he explains.