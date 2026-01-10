Dr Al Kuwaiti emphasised that protecting children in cyberspace is among the most critical priorities in light of rapid technological developments. He stressed the need to continue raising awareness among society and institutions to ensure optimal use of cyberspace and to strengthen the integration of the digital ecosystem and infrastructure for which the UAE is renowned as one of the most cyber-ready nations, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and proactive, future-oriented vision. He also noted that the council has launched several initiatives, training programmes, and campaigns that have enhanced digital literacy and empowered future generations to confront digital challenges.