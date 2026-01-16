How winter affects mood and wellbeing: UAE experts share tips for students

Winter also plays havoc with nasal passages, affecting a person's breathing
Feeling a little sleepy and irritable, there students?
Even weeks into the school term, many parents in the UAE are still struggling to get their teenagers into a steady routine. Winter might bring the comfort, but it can quietly disrupt both physical and mental wellbeing. Shorter days, darker mornings, and cooler air may evoke the charm of hygge, yet they also affect your circadian rhythm, nasal health, sleep quality, and overall energy levels—leaving students feeling groggy, irritable, and less focused.
A Dubai-based mum who doesn’t wish to be named, knows the trouble too well: “It always takes several weeks for my daughter to get back into routine. She sleeps late, wakes up late, and can barely concentrate in class. We can’t ever seem to break that pattern.”
Why so?
Even in the UAE, winter brings shorter daylight hours, cooler mornings, and gloomy days, all of which can subtly disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm,” explains Dr. Laura Maanon, Airway and Functional Dentist at ROZE BioHealth. Less morning light delays your internal wake-up signal, while longer evenings inside mean more screen time and later bedtimes.
Winter also plays havoc with nasal passages, as dryer air and congestion can push students toward mouth breathing or even snoring, which fragments sleep and reduces oxygen flow. The result: Fatigue, fuzzy thinking, and mood swings.
Your child might frequently report persistent morning grogginess, even after a ‘full night’ of sleep. “A common complaint is poor sleep quality rather than insufficient hours,” Dr. Maanon notes. Teenagers and university students are particularly prone, juggling late nights, early starts, and winter-specific disruptions like cooler mornings, darker days, and prolonged evening screen use.
Teens need 8–10 hours, while college students require around 7–9 hours. But sleep isn’t just about the clock, it’s about quality. “Disrupted breathing, irregular schedules, and nervous system overstimulation can prevent deep and REM sleep,” says Dr. Maanon. Over time, this leads to fatigue, concentration issues, and heightened stress.
Parents can support emotional adjustment by acknowledging their child’s feelings in a calm and reassuring manner. When children feel understood, they are better able to regulate their emotions. Re-establishing predictable routines around sleep, meals, and mornings before school resumes can also significantly reduce distress...Nardeen Turjman, clinical psychologist
Early mornings can be brutal. And, no, coffee doesn't solve all the problems.
Here's what does.
Natural light: Step outside or open curtains right after waking. “Exposure to natural light shortly after waking is one of the most effective ways to boost alertness and reset the body clock,” Dr. Maanon says.
Hydration and gentle movement: Rehydrate before reaching for coffee and do a light stretch or walk to kickstart circulation.
Nasal breathing: Improves oxygen flow, calms the nervous system, and reduces brain fog often linked to mouth breathing.
Be consistent, for one. Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily, allowing a calm morning routine, and including a nutrient-rich breakfast all help regulate circadian rhythms. For younger students, predictable routines support emotional regulation, stress resilience, and healthier sleep patterns overall.
“Natural light is a primary regulator of the sleep-wake cycle,” Dr. Maanon explains. The sunlight isn't just for aesthetics; it suppresses melatonin, helps you feel alert and supports Vitamin D production, essential for hormones, immunity, and nervous system health. Reduced light, even in the UAE, can delay sleep, worsen fatigue, and affect focus.
Winter is associated with a quiet, dawning gloom. It feels colder, and darker. And these transitions affect emotions too, as Dr. Nardeen Turjman, Clinical Psychologist explains. Even without a new school term, many children and young people experience heightened sensitivity and stress during the colder months.
Winter weather also tends to worsen nasal dryness and congestion, increasing the likelihood of mouth breathing and even snoring during sleep. This can reduce oxygenation, fragment sleep, and limit access to the deeper, restorative sleep stages, contributing to fatigue, reduced concentration, and lower emotional resilience....Laura Maanon, Airway and Functional Dentist at ROZE BioHealth
For those who go to primary school, focus on routine and familiarity. Acknowledge their emotions, by re-establishing predictable sleep, meal and morning patterns. Focus on revisiting the school environment or talking through daily activities can build confidence, while consistent drop-off routines support independence.
Schools also play a role: Warm, predictable classrooms and opportunities for emotional expression can help children feel secure without needing constant parental reassurance.
For teens, worries are often more internalised. Listen to what your child says. “Encouraging young people to think through challenges and identify small, achievable steps helps foster independence and confidence,” Turjman says.
The final word? Children and young people feel best when adults provide consistent messages of safety, understanding, and confidence. It requires the balance of sleep, exposure to natural light, supportive environments and emotional guidance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox