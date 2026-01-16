How winter affects mood and wellbeing: UAE experts share tips for students

Even weeks into the school term, many parents in the UAE are still struggling to get their teenagers into a steady routine. Winter might bring the comfort, but it can quietly disrupt both physical and mental wellbeing. Shorter days, darker mornings, and cooler air may evoke the charm of hygge, yet they also affect your circadian rhythm, nasal health, sleep quality, and overall energy levels—leaving students feeling groggy, irritable, and less focused.