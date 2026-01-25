UAE braces for unsettled winter weather: Rain, dust and gusty winds

Temperatures to reach 27°C in cities as mountain regions stay cooler near 18°C
Dubai: The UAE is set for unsettled winter weather over the coming days, with cloud cover, light rain and gusty winds expected as a low-pressure system moves across the country, according to the latest forecast.
Today, conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate but may freshen at intervals, raising dust in open areas.
Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at around 26-27°C in coastal and internal regions, while mountain areas will remain cooler, with highs near 18°C.
The unsettled pattern is forecast to continue into Monday, when skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over much of the country, accompanied by light rain in the morning and a slight drop in temperatures.
Humidity will increase overnight, with a possibility of mist forming by early Tuesday, particularly in coastal and internal areas. Winds may strengthen again, reaching up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough before easing later in the day.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to stabilise, turning fair to partly cloudy. Low clouds may linger over eastern and northern regions, while humidity overnight could lead to fog or mist, especially in western areas during the early morning hours. Winds will remain generally light to moderate, and sea conditions are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Looking ahead to Thursday, clouds are expected to increase again, with a chance of light rainfall by night over eastern and northern areas. Southeasterly winds are forecast to shift northwesterly, occasionally picking up speed and causing blowing dust, while sea conditions are likely to deteriorate gradually overnight.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox