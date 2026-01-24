Breaking news, trends, and updates you can’t miss
From record-breaking lottery wins to major currency shifts, this week has seen news that’s capturing attention across the UAE, India, and beyond. Indian expats in the UAE celebrated Dh25 million Big Ticket victories, while the Indian rupee hit historic lows against the dirham. Dubai drivers swapped over 58,000 foreign licences for UAE permits, reflecting the city’s global appeal. Extreme weather in the UAE brought sub-zero temperatures on Jebel Jais, and new digital safety laws now make parents legally responsible for children online. Elsewhere, luxury, technology, and crime stories — from Ambani’s $1.5 million wildlife to Trump's focus on Greenland — are in the headlines.
For millions of people worldwide, simply stepping outside means breathing air that can damage their health. A new global air quality report highlights the severity of the crisis, with Dhaka, Bangladesh ranking as the world’s most polluted city, recording a “very unhealthy” AQI of 299. Delhi follows at 264, with Lahore and Kolkata also reporting dangerous pollution levels. Other affected cities include Bishkek, Sarajevo, Kraków, Medan, Warsaw, and Kabul. Emissions from traffic, industry, construction, and biomass burning—combined with weather patterns that trap pollution—are key drivers. Health experts warn long-term exposure raises risks of asthma, heart disease, and reduced life expectancy.
Indian travellers looking for a hassle-free European trip are increasingly turning to Albania, which does not require a Schengen visa. Located outside the Schengen zone, Albania allows Indians to apply for an e-visa online, while those holding valid US or UK visas or residence permits can enter visa-free. Visitors can stay for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Known for its Mediterranean coastline, historic towns, and mountain landscapes, Albania also stands out for its affordability. According to Albanian Times, Indian arrivals surged 103% in early 2025, highlighting its growing popularity.
A sharp cold spell is gripping the UAE, with temperatures expected to dip further before gradually easing. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the chill is being driven by Riyah Al Na‘ash—cold northerly to north-easterly winds originating from the Asian plateau. These winds push cold air southwards, significantly lowering temperatures across the country. Many cities struggled to cross 20°C, while higher elevations remained much cooler. At Jebel Jais, temperatures dropped to 0.2°C at dawn, with conditions near the summit likely falling below zero due to altitude and strong winds.
The Indian rupee has fallen to an all-time low against the UAE dirham, nearing the 25 level and intensifying pressure on expatriates, travellers, and investors. By Friday afternoon, Dh1 was trading at around 24.93 rupees, with some exchange platforms already quoting rates at or above 25 amid volatility. The rupee’s decline has accelerated since mid-January, driven by foreign equity outflows, strong importer demand, and global dollar strength. Reuters reported the currency also hit a lifetime low against the US dollar. Despite repeated RBI intervention to curb volatility, sustained capital outflows and weak investor sentiment continue to weigh heavily on the rupee.
Etihad Rail has reached a major milestone, transporting over 10 million tonnes of stone and gravel and 148,000 containers across the UAE, underscoring its growing role in trade and infrastructure development. Highlighting the achievement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan called the railway a “key pillar” of the UAE’s national transport system, praising its strategic impact on sustainable infrastructure. Freight operations have become the backbone of Etihad Rail, supporting major construction projects and strengthening domestic supply chains, while the company’s focus now increasingly includes expanding passenger services across the network.
Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has unveiled a bespoke $1.5 million timepiece honoring Anant Ambani and his wildlife conservation initiative, the Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat, India. Launched on January 21, 2026, the watch features a hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani at the center, surrounded by detailed depictions of a lion and a Bengal tiger against a green camouflage background. Adorned with 397 hand-set gemstones totaling nearly 22 carats—including demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and diamonds—the one-of-a-kind creation combines artistry, symbolism, and luxury in a miniature tribute to wildlife protection.
The UAE has introduced the Child Digital Safety (CDS) Law, placing legal responsibility on parents and caregivers to monitor and manage their children’s online activity. The legislation targets harmful content, excessive screen time, and misuse of children’s personal data, transforming digital safety from guidance into enforceable duty. The law applies to both local and international platforms used by children in the UAE, requiring age verification, content filters, parental controls, and strict limits on advertising to minors. Parents, platforms, and service providers now share accountability for protecting children in the digital space.
Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam, 44, from Chennai, has won the Dh25 million Big Ticket Series 280 jackpot while living in Abu Dhabi. Despite purchasing the winning ticket alone, Venkatachalam chose to share his fortune with 25 friends, turning personal luck into collective joy. Since the win, he has carefully planned his finances, setting aside funds for his child’s education and long-term goals. Reflecting on the experience, he praised the Big Ticket team for their supportive and transparent process, emphasizing that the prize has become more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to give back.
Greenland has returned to the centre of global attention as US former President Donald Trump emphasizes its strategic importance for American security. Originally dismissed in 2019 as an unusual and impractical proposal, Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland highlights the Arctic’s growing role in global shipping routes, critical mineral access, and military strategy. His remarks have strained transatlantic relations, tested NATO cohesion, and sparked European pushback. What began as a provocative idea is now tied to trade, alliance loyalty, and international law, turning Greenland into a high-stakes geopolitical flashpoint in the Arctic region.
Dubai continues to simplify processes for global residents, with 58,082 drivers from 57 countries exchanging their foreign licences for UAE permits in 2025. The initiative allows eligible drivers to bypass traditional tests and training, making the city more attractive for international talent. According to Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at the RTA, the list of eligible countries now includes 38 European nations, 13 from Asia and Latin America, five GCC states, and one African country, reflecting the growing adoption of Dubai’s streamlined licence exchange program.
