Indian travellers looking for a hassle-free European trip are increasingly turning to Albania, which does not require a Schengen visa. Located outside the Schengen zone, Albania allows Indians to apply for an e-visa online, while those holding valid US or UK visas or residence permits can enter visa-free. Visitors can stay for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Known for its Mediterranean coastline, historic towns, and mountain landscapes, Albania also stands out for its affordability. According to Albanian Times, Indian arrivals surged 103% in early 2025, highlighting its growing popularity.