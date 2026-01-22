Explained: Why Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ is drawing global attention

The launch has drawn scrutiny not only because of who has signed on — and who has stayed away — but also because of concerns that the board could evolve into a parallel forum to the United Nations, particularly its Security Council. Supporters describe it as a pragmatic peace mechanism, while critics see risks of politicisation and “pay-to-play” diplomacy.

The idea originated in Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire proposal, parts of which were earlier endorsed by the UN Security Council. With the Israel–Hamas ceasefire still fragile, the administration says the board is meant to provide sustained political oversight to prevent a return to large-scale conflict.

The Board of Peace is a new international body announced by President Trump to oversee ceasefires and help resolve global conflicts. Trump serves as its chairman. While its first focus is Gaza, the board’s founding charter allows it to take on a broader role in mediating international disputes.

Trump has floated the idea that the Board of Peace could eventually take on some functions currently handled by the UN. However, he has also said it will operate “in conjunction” with the UN, not formally replace it.

The Board of Peace is expected to begin regular consultations on Gaza while assessing whether to take on additional conflicts. Several countries have indicated they may still join, pending parliamentary or internal approvals.

The launch comes amid tensions with Iran, which the US has long accused of being Hamas’ principal backer. Trump has linked his administration’s hardline stance toward Tehran — including military strikes last year — to the conditions that enabled the Gaza ceasefire.

Trump is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos to discuss a possible ceasefire. US officials say talks to end the war have narrowed to one unresolved issue, though details have not been disclosed.

Several key US allies, including the United Kingdom, France, Norway and Sweden, chose not to participate in the launch. Britain said the board raises complex legal and political questions, particularly given the inclusion of leaders involved in ongoing conflicts.

