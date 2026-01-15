GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Top 20 foreign residents of Greenland, No. 1 & 5 will surprise you

Greenland’s surprising melting pot: From ice caps to Adobo parties

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A general view of the town of Kulusuk in Greenland.
A general view of the town of Kulusuk in Greenland.
AFP

Imagine Greenland: vast icy tundras, polar bears chilling like they're at a spa, and... a thriving Filipino community?

According to the latest stats, the top foreign nationalities calling this frozen paradise home are led by none other than the Philippines with a whopping 921 residents.

That’s right — while we're bundling up in parkas dreaming of beaches, Pinoys are out there turning igloos into karaoke bars.

Coming in second? 

Thailand with 349 expats, probably introducing pad thai or Tom Yam to polar cuisine. 

Poland slides into third at 138, because who wouldn't want to swap Warsaw winters for even colder ones?

Iceland’s 122 makes sense — they’re basically neighbors in the "brr" club. 

But Sri Lanka at 121? That's some serious spice migration.

Scrolling down, we see Scandinavians like Sweden (78) and Norway (63) playing it cool, while powerhouses like China (65) and Germany (54) add a dash of global flair. 

The USA clocks in at a modest 39 — guess Americans prefer their ice in cocktails. 

The UK (28), France (26), and others trail behind, with Bulgaria rounding out the list at 10

No Indians yet? As one X user quipped, "Looks like Indians haven’t reached Greenland yet!”

Give it time; butter chicken on ice could be next.

Eclectic mix

What’s drawing this eclectic crowd to a land where daylight plays hide-and-seek?

Jobs in mining, research, or just escaping the heat?

Whatever the reason, Greenland is proving diversity thrives even in sub-zero temps. 

Who knew the Arctic Circle was the ultimate cultural freezer-burn?

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

'Don't want to be owned by US': Greenlanders hit back

3m read
In a post on his social media site, Trump reiterated his argument that the US “needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security.”

'Anything less than Greenland in US hands unacceptable’

2m read
Daily life in Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory coveted by Trump.

Minerals and location: Why Greenland is coveted

3m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.

How the US might target Greenland — and the risks

4m read