Top 20 foreign residents of Greenland, No. 1 & 5 will surprise you

Greenland’s surprising melting pot: From ice caps to Adobo parties
Imagine Greenland: vast icy tundras, polar bears chilling like they're at a spa, and... a thriving Filipino community?
According to the latest stats, the top foreign nationalities calling this frozen paradise home are led by none other than the Philippines with a whopping 921 residents.
That’s right — while we're bundling up in parkas dreaming of beaches, Pinoys are out there turning igloos into karaoke bars.
Thailand with 349 expats, probably introducing pad thai or Tom Yam to polar cuisine.
Poland slides into third at 138, because who wouldn't want to swap Warsaw winters for even colder ones?
Iceland’s 122 makes sense — they’re basically neighbors in the "brr" club.
But Sri Lanka at 121? That's some serious spice migration.
Scrolling down, we see Scandinavians like Sweden (78) and Norway (63) playing it cool, while powerhouses like China (65) and Germany (54) add a dash of global flair.
The USA clocks in at a modest 39 — guess Americans prefer their ice in cocktails.
The UK (28), France (26), and others trail behind, with Bulgaria rounding out the list at 10.
No Indians yet? As one X user quipped, "Looks like Indians haven’t reached Greenland yet!”
Give it time; butter chicken on ice could be next.
What’s drawing this eclectic crowd to a land where daylight plays hide-and-seek?
Jobs in mining, research, or just escaping the heat?
Whatever the reason, Greenland is proving diversity thrives even in sub-zero temps.
Who knew the Arctic Circle was the ultimate cultural freezer-burn?
