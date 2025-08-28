Why Greenland sparks a global power play: America, China, Russia, Europe face off

Geopolitics Situated in the Arctic between North America, Europe, and Russia, Greenland is critical for controlling Arctic shipping routes, especially as melting ice opens new passages. It hosts the US’s northernmost military base, Pituffik Space Base, vital for missile defense and satellite operations.

Mineral wealth Greenland is rich in critical and rare-earth minerals, oil, and gas, making it economically attractive as global demand for these resources grows.

Security, climate politics Its position in the Arctic makes it a focal point for great power competition, with the US, China, and Russia vying for influence, as well as climate change dynamics.

Russia’s interest in Greenland is shaped by its desire to counter U.S. and NATO influence, secure economic opportunities, and maintain a foothold in the Arctic, a region it considers vital to its national and strategic interests.