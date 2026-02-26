It was Baburao who first spotted the win. "They said the winner selection would be announced around 8.30pm on Saturday. I waited until 8.20pm, then went out to eat. I came back around 9pm When I returned, I saw my friend had called. There were 5–6 missed calls. I called him back immediately. He told me we won five million. At first, I thought he was just messing around, and I told him not to joke. Then I logged into my account and saw the message: 'Congratulations, you are a winner of five million!'"