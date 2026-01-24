GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 14°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

Indians don't need Schengen visa to travel to this European country

Skip the Schengen visa stress: This hidden European gem is fast becoming a top getaway

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Albania offers Europe at a lower cost. Accommodation, food and transport are far cheaper than Western Europe, making it one of the continent’s best-value destinations.
Albania offers Europe at a lower cost. Accommodation, food and transport are far cheaper than Western Europe, making it one of the continent’s best-value destinations.
Shutterstock

If the Schengen visa paperwork has ever made you pause your Europe plans, here’s a welcome alternative: Albania is opening its doors to Indian passport holders with simpler entry rules and budget-friendly Mediterranean charm.

Often called the Land of Eagles, Albania offers turquoise coastlines, historic towns and dramatic mountains — all without the crowds or high costs of Western Europe. For travellers seeking a scenic European holiday without the visa hassle, Albania is fast becoming a go-to destination.

No Schengen visa: The visa hack you’ve been waiting for

Albania sits outside the Schengen zone, making entry far simpler for Indian travellers:

  • E-visa option: Apply fully online, with no embassy visit required

  • Shortcut: Holders of a valid US or UK visa or residence permit can enter visa-free

  • Stay period: Up to 90 days within a 180-day window

This streamlined process has made Albania especially attractive to first-time Europe travellers.

Why is everyone heading there?

Albania is remarkably budget-friendly. Hotels, food and transport cost far less than in Western Europe, offering a full European experience without breaking the bank. For many, travelling here feels more like Southeast Asia in terms of affordability, making it one of the continent’s best-value destinations.

The secret is out. According to Albanian Times, cited by NDTV, Indian arrivals jumped by a massive 103% in early 2025. Albania is now trending alongside destinations such as Georgia and Azerbaijan, offering Europe-style experiences without the Schengen headache.

Why travellers are flocking to Albania

Albania is gaining attention as a hidden European gem, offering stunning coastlines, historic towns, and scenic mountains — all without the crowds or high costs of Western Europe.

  • Beaches and coastlines: Turquoise waters along the Ionian and Adriatic rival Greece and Italy

  • Historic towns: UNESCO-listed Berat (“City of a Thousand Windows”) and Gjirokaster

  • Mountains & nature: Hiking and scenic escapes in the Albanian Alps

  • Low tourist density: Relaxed, largely uncommercialised and less crowded

Social media has helped boost Albania’s profile, with viral Instagram reels and travel vlogs highlighting cliffside cafes, colourful old towns, and the pristine Albanian Riviera.

Top spots to explore

  • Ksamil: Pristine beaches and turquoise waters, a short ferry ride from Corfu

  • Tirana: Colourful, quirky capital with vibrant café culture and lively streets

  • Berat and Gjirokaster: UNESCO World Heritage towns with Ottoman-era architecture

  • Dhermi: Turquoise waters, sun-kissed pebble beaches, and postcard-perfect views.

Travel experts compare Albania today to Croatia 20 years ago — culturally rich, scenic, and still incredibly affordable.

Why visit in 2026?

  • Rising popularity: Early 2025 saw a 5% increase in visitors

  • Budget-friendly Europe: Affordable accommodation, food, and transport

  • Hidden beaches: Crystal-clear waters and secluded spots along the Ionian Riviera

2026 could be the perfect time to explore Albania before it becomes overrun with tourists.

The visa details you need to know

Albania is aligning some protocols with the Schengen Area for convenience:

  • Visa-free entry: EU, US and other nationals, including Indians, can stay 90 days

  • Electronic visa: Indian citizens can apply online for a Type C e-visa

  • Schengen substitute: Holders of a valid, multiple-entry Schengen, US or UK visa can enter visa-free for up to 90 days

E-visa basics:

  • Permit type: E-visa / Schengen substitute

  • Official portal: e-visa.al

Know before you go

While Albania is modernising quickly, it remains a cash-heavy economy. Don’t rely solely on credit cards. Carry euros to exchange for local lek at the airport or use local ATMs after arrival. A little preparation will ensure a smooth and memorable trip.

Strengthening ties with India

India and Albania are expanding cooperation across infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, tourism, technology and pharmaceuticals. These growing bilateral ties are expected to make travel, trade and cultural exchange even easier in the coming years.

Source: e-visa.al, www.passportindex.org

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationse-visaindiatravelSchengen visaVisaEurope

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Summer travel to Europe from the UAE is always in high demand, and visa slots fill up quickly. If you plan to visit Italy, France or Spain in June or July, it is recommended to start planning and apply for your visa now to avoid any delays.

Book your Schengen visa slots now before it's too late

5m read
Want to plan a holiday without worrying about visa regulations? India secures easier access to Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

Two new countries now visa-free for Indians

4m read
Indian passport rises in rank, yet visa-free destinations slip to 55.

India 2026 visa-free map changes: Who’s in, who’s out

4m read
The Philippine e-passport, emblazoned with the national coat of arms and the word “Pasaporte” serves as a gateway for millions of Filipinos to explore the world. 

Philippine passport unlocks 78 countries visa-free

4m read