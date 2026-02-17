World’s weakest passport still allows visa-free travel to 24 countries

Despite the low standing, Afghan nationals are still permitted entry to a small group of countries through visa-free travel, visa on arrival, or simplified electronic travel authorisation (ETA) systems. Under Henley’s methodology, all three categories count as destinations requiring no prior visa approval.

For many Afghans, such limited mobility carries implications far beyond tourism. International access often determines opportunities for education, medical treatment, family reunification, and trade — options that remain sharply constrained for holders of the Afghan passport.

