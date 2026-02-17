GOLD/FOREX
World’s weakest passport still allows visa-free travel to 24 countries

For the country’s citizens, travel limits affect opportunity, security and daily life

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan remains the only country whose passport grants entry to fewer than 25 destinations, illustrating the stark global disparity in travel freedom.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Afghanistan’s passport remains the weakest in the world, according to the February 2026 Henley Passport Index, underscoring the severe travel restrictions faced by Afghan citizens.

Ranked 101st, Afghanistan continues to sit at the bottom of the global mobility table, with passport holders able to access just 24 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

The ranking reflects Afghanistan’s limited diplomatic reach, ongoing security challenges, and the tight entry restrictions imposed by many countries.

Despite the low standing, Afghan nationals are still permitted entry to a small group of countries through visa-free travel, visa on arrival, or simplified electronic travel authorisation (ETA) systems. Under Henley’s methodology, all three categories count as destinations requiring no prior visa approval.

About Afghanistan

  • Political system: Islamic Emirate (not widely recognised internationally)
    Current rulers: Taliban administration (since August 2021)
    Capital: Kabul
    International recognition: No formal UN recognition of the ruling government
    Diplomatic relations: Severely limited compared with most nations
    Key challenge: Sanctions, travel restrictions, and financial isolation
    Global mobility impact: Limited bilateral visa agreements and entry privileges

  • Afghanistan’s weak passport ranking is closely linked to its restricted diplomatic engagement, governance disputes, and ongoing security and economic challenges

For many Afghans, such limited mobility carries implications far beyond tourism. International access often determines opportunities for education, medical treatment, family reunification, and trade — options that remain sharply constrained for holders of the Afghan passport.

Countries accessible without a prior visa

Visa-free destinations (4)
• Cook Islands
• Dominica
• Haiti
• Micronesia

Visa-on-arrival destinations (17)
• Bangladesh
• Madagascar
• Burundi
• Cambodia
• Cape Verde Islands
• Comoros
• Guinea-Bissau
• Macao (SAR China)
• Maldives
• Mozambique
• Palau Islands
• Rwanda
• Samoa
• Timor-Leste
• Tuvalu
• Djibouti
• Niue

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) destinations (3)
• Sri Lanka
• Kenya
• Seychelles

Bangladesh is among the notable destinations, offering visa-on-arrival access for Afghan passport holders.

Why Afghanistan ranks last

The Henley Passport Index, based on International Air Transport Association (IATA) data, measures how many destinations passport holders can enter without securing a visa beforehand. Afghanistan’s score of 24 highlights one of the world’s most restrictive travel documents.

By contrast, leading passports such as those of Singapore, Japan, and several European nations provide access to more than 190 destinations.

What this means for Afghan travellers

While the Afghan passport offers minimal international mobility, the limited number of accessible countries remains crucial for essential travel. These destinations provide rare avenues for movement in a landscape where travel barriers remain exceptionally high.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
