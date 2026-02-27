Gunfire, shelling near key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing

Iran offers to help facilitate dialogue to resolve conflict
Torkham: Gunfire and shelling was heard on Friday on the key Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as the neighbours engaged in deadly fighting.
Incoming shelling was heard from the Afghan side of the border from around 9:30am, before cross-border clashes resumed, while gunfire was heard in the distance.
A journalist saw more Afghan soldiers heading towards the frontier, before he was told to leave the area by the security forces.
Iran offered to help “facilitate dialogue” to resolve conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Islamabad declared “open war” on the Taliban government and carried out air strikes on Kabul following border clashes.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to facilitate dialogue and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the two countries,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.
The Torkham crossing has remained open for Afghans returning en masse from Pakistan, despite the land border being largely shut since fighting between the neighbours in October.
The Omari camp that accommodates returnees near the crossing was hit by the fighting overnight, prompting people to flee.
“Children, women, and old people were running,” said Gander Khan, a 65-year-old returnee, standing in front of rows of tents.
“Here, nearby, a bullet (explosives) hit. I saw blood, it wounded two or three children, and two or three women,” he told AFP.
Zarghon, a 44-year-old returnee who only gave one name, said two or three children went missing in the panic.
“Some have left their papers, and just escaped. They didn’t even take their money, they didn’t take their aid which they received. Because of fear, everyone left,” he told AFP.
Afghan forces launched a border offensive against Pakistani troops late Thursday, in what the Taliban authorities said was retaliation for deadly Pakistani air strikes days earlier.
The outbreak of cross-border fighting was followed by Pakistan launching air strikes on the Afghan capital Kabul and the key city of Kandahar.