GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Afghan military attacks Pakistan after deadly strikes

Both sides also reported cross-border fire on Tuesday, but without casualties

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A military spokesman said Afghan forces in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar had started "heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts"
A military spokesman said Afghan forces in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar had started "heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts"
AFP

Afghanistan attacked Pakistani forces at the border on Thursday in response to deadly air strikes, military and government officials said.

"In response to repeated violations by the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations," Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X. 

A military spokesman said Afghan forces in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar had started "heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts".

"So far, there are no casualties on Afghan side," said Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan. 

The governor's office and residents in Kunar province also told AFP that military action was underway.

The military operation follows Pakistani strikes on Nangarhar and Paktika provinces overnight into Sunday, which the UN mission in Afghanistan said killed at least 13 civilians. 

The Taliban government said at least 18 people were killed and denied Pakistan's announcement that the military operation left more than 80 militants dead.  

Both sides also reported cross-border fire on Tuesday, but without casualties. 

Relations between the neighbours have plunged in recent months, with land border crossings largely shut since deadly fighting in October that killed more than 70 people on both sides.  

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies. 

Pakistan's military launched its latest round of air strikes on Afghanistan following a series of deadly suicide blasts.

AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains vs INR, PKR, PHP. Should expats remit now?

1m read
Afghan men search for victims after an overnight Pakistani airstrike hit a residential area in the Girdi Kas village of Bihsud district.

Children among victims in Pakistan’s Afghan air strikes

2m read
Afghanistan remains the only country whose passport grants entry to fewer than 25 destinations, illustrating the stark global disparity in travel freedom.

Weakest passport still offers 24 visa-free destinations

2m read
Sharif said the complete shutdown of Pak-Afghan trade, in place since mid-October 2025, was avoidable but unavoidable under the circumstances.

Pakistan forced to halt Afghan trade amid terror: PM

3m read