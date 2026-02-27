'Open war': Pakistan confirms strikes on Afghan cities Kabul, Kandahar: govt

Escalating conflict: Pakistan bombs Afghan cities, Afghan Taliban launch retaliation
Pakistan's defence minister declared "open war" on the Taliban government on Friday, after both sides clashed.
"Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you," Khawaja Asif posted on X.
Pakistan bombed the Afghanistan cities of Kabul and Kandahar early Friday, hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in what the Taliban government said was retaliation for earlier deadly air strikes.
"Afghan Taliban defence targets were targeted in Kabul, Paktia (province) and Kandahar," Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X.
Afghanistan then renewed attacks against Pakistani troops along their shared border on Friday, after Islamabad launched air strikes on key cities Kabul and Kandahar.
"After airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar and other provinces, once again wide-ranging retaliatory operations were launched against the positions of Pakistani soldiers, in the directions of Kandahar and Helmand as well," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Friday that the strikes on Afghanistan were a "befitting response", as blasts and gunfire rang out in the cities of Kabul and Kandahar.
"Pakistan's armed forces have given a befitting response to the Afghan Taliban's open aggression," said Naqvi, hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in what the Taliban government said was retaliation for earlier deadly air strikes.