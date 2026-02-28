GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

US backs Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Afghan Taliban government

US backs Pakistan after strikes on Afghanistan, supporting its right to defend itself

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents stand near a damaged house following the overnight cross-border fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on February 27, 2026.
Residents stand near a damaged house following the overnight cross-border fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on February 27, 2026.
AFP

Washington: The United States said on Friday it supported Pakistan after it bombed neighbouring Afghanistan and declared war against its Taliban government following clashes.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks," Allison Hooker, the under secretary of state for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with a Pakistani counterpart.

She said she expressed to Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Pakistan's senior-most career diplomat, US "condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban."

Hooker's brief statement did not call for an end to the fighting. Britain earlier called for "de-escalation," China called for a ceasefire and Iran offered to mediate.

Pakistan bombarded Afghanistan's major cities in its most significant attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 with the US withdrawal.

The Afghanistan war has soured the US relationship with Pakistan, with former president Joe Biden wanting little to do with Islamabad due to past support for the Taliban as the United States propped up a pro-Western government.

President Donald Trump has shifted course and forged close ties with Pakistan, which has gone out of its way to praise him for his mediation during a conflict with India last year and said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump, asked about the strikes on Afghanistan earlier Friday, hailed Pakistan's powerful military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot," Trump told reporters.

"I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well."

Related Topics:
PakistanAmericaAfghanistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A Pakistani soldier stands guard at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on February 27, 2026, following overnight cross-border firing between the two countries.

Pakistan-Afghanistan fighting: What we know so far

3m read
Afghan Taliban defence targets were hit in Kabul, Paktia (province) and Kandahar by Pakistani forces.

'Open war': Pakistan confirms Kabul, Kandahar strikes

1m read
A military spokesman said Afghan forces in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar had started "heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts"

Afghan military attacks Pakistan after deadly strikes

1m read
Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

11 security personnel, 12 militants killed in Pakistan

2m read