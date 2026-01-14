GOLD/FOREX
Visa-free travel for Indian passport holders in 2026: Complete list of 55 destinations

India’s passport ranking rises to 80, opening doors to 55 visa-free destinations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Visa-free 2026: 55 countries Indian travellers can visit
Visa-free 2026: 55 countries Indian travellers can visit
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

India has risen to 80th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026, tied with Algeria, granting passport holders visa-free access to 55 countries. The jump from 85th last year reflects steady progress in diplomatic outreach and expanding international travel opportunities.

With this access, Indian travellers enjoy greater freedom than some neighbours to plan international trips, explore new cultures, and pursue short-term work or study abroad.

With this improvement, Indian passport holders now enjoy greater travel freedom, with access to a wide range of destinations across Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Americas, and the Caribbean. Compared with neighbouring countries, Indians can explore more visa-free and Visa-on-Arrival destinations, making international travel easier and more accessible than ever.

Visa-free destinations: Travel without barriers

Visa-free countries let Indian passport holders enter without prior approval, making them perfect for spontaneous trips, family holidays, or business visits.

  • Asia & Pacific: Bhutan, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Mauritius, Fiji

  • Caribbean: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica

Stays can range from two weeks to several months, allowing travellers to immerse themselves in local culture or enjoy a relaxing holiday without the stress of visa applications.

Visa-on-Arrival / ETA: Quick entry at the border

For countries with Visa-on-Arrival (VOA) or Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), travellers can obtain entry permission at the border or online before departure. These destinations are ideal for travellers who like planned adventures while keeping flexibility.

Popular destinations include Cambodia, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, along with several African, Middle Eastern, and Pacific islands. Entry rules and allowed stays vary, so it’s important to check the latest requirements before travelling.

Global passport trends

Singapore leads the world, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan and South Korea (188). European countries dominate the top spots, but emerging leaders like UAE (5th), New Zealand (6th), Australia (7th), Canada (8th), and Malaysia (9th) show expanding global travel opportunities.

South Asian passports remain limited. Pakistan ranks 98th (31 destinations), and Bangladesh 95th (37 destinations), highlighting how Indian travellers enjoy comparatively better mobility.

Top destinations for Indian travellers

Visa-Free options for easy travel

Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue, Rwanda, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu

Visa-on-Arrival / ETA options for flexible trips

Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Philippines, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe

Planning to travel this year? Check out all Visa-Free and VOA countries for your bucket list

  • Angola (Visa-Free)

  • Barbados (Visa-Free)

  • Bhutan (Visa-Free)

  • British Virgin Islands (Visa-Free)

  • Burundi (VOA)

  • Cambodia (VOA)

  • Cape Verde Islands (VOA)

  • Comoro Islands (VOA)

  • Cook Islands (Visa-Free)

  • Djibouti (VOA)

  • Dominica (Visa-Free)

  • Ethiopia (VOA)

  • Fiji (Visa-Free)

  • Grenada (Visa-Free)

  • Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

  • Haiti (Visa-Free)

  • Indonesia (VOA)

  • Jamaica (Visa-Free)

  • Jordan (VOA)

  • Kazakhstan (Visa-Free)

  • Kenya (ETA required)

  • Kiribati (Visa-Free)

  • Laos (VOA)

  • Macao (SAR China, Visa-Free)

  • Madagascar (VOA)

  • Malaysia (Visa-Free)

  • Maldives (VOA)

  • Marshall Islands (VOA)

  • Mauritius (Visa-Free)

  • Micronesia (Visa-Free)

  • Mongolia (VOA)

  • Montserrat (Visa-Free)

  • Mozambique (VOA)

  • Myanmar (ETA)

  • Nepal (Visa-Free)

  • Niue (Visa-Free)

  • Philippines (VOA)

  • Palau Islands (VOA)

  • Qatar (VOA)

  • Rwanda (Visa-Free)

  • Samoa (VOA)

  • Senegal (Visa-Free)

  • Seychelles (ETA)

  • Sierra Leone (VOA)

  • Somalia (VOA)

  • Sri Lanka (VOA)

  • St. Kitts and Nevis (ETA)

  • St. Lucia (VOA)

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-Free)

  • Tanzania (VOA)

  • Thailand (Visa-Free)

  • Timor-Leste (VOA)

  • Trinidad and Tobago (Visa-Free)

  • Tuvalu (VOA)

  • Vanuatu (Visa-Free)

  • Zimbabwe  (VOA)

