When to apply, key requirements, costs, and tips to avoid visa hurdles for UAE expats
Dubai: Dreaming of a summer escape to Italy or France? If you are a UAE expatriate, now is the time to start planning your trip and applying for your Schengen visa to ensure your holiday dreams become a reality.
For those whose nationalities are not eligible for visa-free entry to the Schengen Area, navigating the visa process can be complex and time-sensitive.
From meeting documentation requirements to avoiding common pitfalls, here is everything you need to know to secure your Schengen visa smoothly.
Timing is everything. For summer travel, it is essential to begin the visa application process as early as possible.
"You can apply for a Schengen visa up to 180 days before your intended travel date," advised Hadi Umer, a visa consultant at The Visa Guy, a visa assistance service based in the UAE.
Ensuring a seamless visa process starts with proper documentation. Here is a breakdown of what you will need, according to Umer:
Financial proof: To improve your chances of approval, you need a stable and regular income and a bank statement for the last three to six months showing an average balance of Dh15,000 to 20,000.
Family documents - If you are married, you need to include your marriage certificate, and for family applications with children, birth certificates for the children must also be provided.
Employment or business proof - No-objection certificate or trade licence - Employees must submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer, while business owners must provide a copy of their valid trade license.
Ensure your passport and UAE residence visa are valid.
Two recent passport-sized photographs with a white background, as per the recommended size, must be submitted.
Optional documents such as a tenancy contract or title deed can also be included to further support your application.
"Additionally, it is essential to ensure that your UAE residence visa is valid for at least 90 days beyond your planned date of exit from the Schengen area," he said.
A stable and regular income is essential, accompanied by a bank statement covering the past three to six months, demonstrating an average balance of Dh15,000 to 20,000 to enhance your chances of approval.Hadi Umer, visa consultant at The Visa Guy
The application process for a Schengen visa for UAE expatriates involves submitting your application physically at Visa Application Centres (VACs), consulates, or embassies located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
“If you apply at a VAC, your application will be forwarded to the relevant consulate or embassy for processing. While the overall process is standard, document requirements may vary depending on the country,” Umer explained. Fingerprints will also be collected during the submission process.
“The processing time takes 15 working days, but this can vary depending on the embassy,” Sapna Aidasani, marketing director at Pluto Travels, said.
“The standard fee for a Schengen visa is 90 euros (Dh339) for adults and you also need to take into account the appointment fee which depends upon the selected country. There are additional fees when applying to visa service centres, which collect applications on behalf of consulates,” Aidasan said.
Aidasani advised applying at least 90 days before your planned travel date, even though applications can be submitted up to 180 days in advance.
“Ensure your UAE residence visa and passport are valid for more than six months, and always have travel insurance. You must apply with the consulate of the first country you’ll visit in the Schengen Zone,” she added.
Standard processing time is 15 working days; however, it may vary depending on the embassy, as visa approval is solely at the discretion of the embassy.
Navigating the Schengen visa process can be challenging. Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services, a Dubai-based visa consulting service, highlighted common hurdles:
Limited appointment availability: High demand often delays securing visa appointments, making it challenging to plan on time, especially for urgent and business trips.
Complex paperwork: Expats must provide accurate documentation, including proof of UAE ties (like residency), proof of employment, local bank account statements, and detailed travel plans, which can be time-consuming to organize.
Complicated process: Schengen visa requirements vary depending on the applicant's nationality, passport type, job role, and, in particular, specific cases such as visas for domestic workers or crew members.
Unclear requirements: Understanding and fulfilling the specific requirements for different Schengen countries can be confusing, especially for first-time applicants or those with unique cases.
“Since the majority of the UAE’s population is expats, each bringing a diverse background, travel history, and personal circumstances. When individuals move to the UAE, their visa history essentially starts anew, which is different from applying from their home country. This can pose additional challenges when applying for visas,” Yanchenko said.
The Schengen visa rejection rate for UAE residents stood at 22.44 per cent in 2023, according to Yanchenko. She outlined four key reasons for rejections:
Unclear travel purpose: Failing to provide a clear and detailed explanation of the trip’s purpose, whether for tourism, business, or family visits, often raises doubts and leads to rejection.
Previous visa rejections or overstays: Applicants with a history of visa rejections or overstaying in the Schengen area are more likely to face denials.
Errors in the application form: Simple mistakes, such as mismatched details or untruthful information, can result in an immediate rejection.
Risk assessment by embassies: Embassies evaluate each applicant’s profile and may reject visas if they perceive a risk of overstaying or violating visa regulations.
The entire Schengen visa application process can be divided into two main stages, Yanchenko explained:
Waiting for an appointment slot to become available, which can take up to three months, and preparing the required documents.
Waiting for the visa decision from the embassy or consulate, which typically takes 15 to 45 days.
“You can only influence the first part of the process. Booking an appointment independently often means monitoring the system day and night to grab a slot for the desired dates. Delays can also arise from errors in documentation, which lead to re-submissions and never-ending hassle,” she added.
Experts recommend starting early and seeking professional assistance to streamline the process. Professionals can help secure appointments efficiently, ensure documentation accuracy, and minimise the stress involved.
This article was originally published on January 10, 2025 and has been updated since.
