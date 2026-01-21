Winter in UAE: Sleep under Sharjah’s starlit skies in a Bedouin-style desert camp

From digital detox to Saturn sightings and beyond, Mleiha glamping has it all
As the sun slips behind Sharjah’s rugged central desert, the sands of Mleiha fall into a rare, reverent quiet – the kind once familiar to Bedouin travellers who read the stars for direction and brewed coffee over open fires.
Today, that ancient rhythm is being rediscovered through a carefully curated glamping experience in Mleiha, under an hour ride from Downtown Dubai.
Here, the wind softens, shadows stretch across fossil-dotted terrain, and the city’s constant hum feels suddenly distant. Guests sleep in traditional-style yet comfortable tents, sip Arabic coffee or ‘karak’ tea in the heart of the desert, and gaze at a night sky where Saturn’s rings and Jupiter come into view through a telescope.
Though described as glamping, the experience draws heavily from Bedouin desert life. Guests arrive just before dusk, when the desert light turns golden and temperatures dip. Tents – both standard and premium – are spaced apart, echoing the Bedouin practice of privacy and respect for space, while still offering modern comforts and a strong sense of safety.
“You feel like you have the desert to yourself. It’s a silence you don’t realise you’ve missed until you’re here,” said a tourist, reflecting on her first visit.
Part of Mleiha National Park, the destination also offers a rare digital detox. There are no charging points inside the tents, a deliberate choice to encourage guests to disconnect.
“Leave your phones and laptops in Dubai – this is Mleiha. You just relax, refresh and reboot,” a staff member said with a smile.
Instead, power points are available in the communal area, designed with traditional low seating and warm lighting. Guests gather here to unwind over board games such as carrom, cross-cross and puzzles, reinforcing the experience’s focus on human connection over screens.
As night settles, the desert becomes the main attraction. With minimal light pollution, Mleiha is among the UAE’s few locations where constellations, meteor trails and planets are visible to the naked eye. Guided stargazing sessions, complete with telescopes, allow guests to identify celestial bodies and learn how Bedouins once relied on the stars for navigation.
For some, the highlight is catching a glimpse of Saturn’s rings.
“It’s surreal,” said another visitor. “Seeing it so clearly gives you a whole new respect for how people once lived and travelled in this environment.”
Those seeking activity can try archery, offering a hands-on way to unwind, while evenings otherwise revolve around simple rituals: sipping tea or coffee, sharing dates and holding quiet conversations under the stars. The absence of traffic noise and city glare creates a sense of disconnection and reflection rarely found elsewhere in the UAE.
Later, the on-site restaurant comes alive, offering a range of food options as soft, upbeat Arabic music plays in the background – lively, yet never overwhelming.
By dawn, the desert delivers another spectacle. As first light creeps over ancient rock formations and rolling dunes, guests wake to the gentle hush of wind brushing across the sand – a reminder of how generations once lived in harmony with the land.
Beyond glamping, Mleiha offers archaeological and museum tours, guided hikes, cave exploration and desert horse riding. Gazelles and camels are often spotted along the way, adding to the sense of immersion in a living landscape.
While the experience evokes tradition, safety remains central. The site is professionally managed, environmentally controlled and guided, ensuring that visitors can experience Bedouin-inspired living without risk.
Already known for its archaeological significance and UNESCO World Heritage aspirations, Mleiha is emerging as a destination where heritage, astronomy and sustainable tourism intersect. For many, a night here is not just a stay in the desert – it is a rare glimpse into how life once unfolded under the same stars that continue to shine over Sharjah today.
