Dubai: History buffs and nature enthusiasts rejoice! A brand new national park is planned in the Mleiha region, promising a unique blend of historical exploration and eco-friendly adventures.

Unearthing 200,000 years of history

Spanning over 34 square kilometres, the Mleiha National Park will be for those seeking to delve into the UAE's rich past. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, recently said that construction and development are underway and fencing of the park’s 34km premises will be complete by Q3 2024.

This is the location where archaeologists have unearthed the earliest evidence of human occupation outside Africa and is on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site nominee list. Visitors can explore fascinating remnants and gain insights into the region’s ancient civilisations.

Three zones in the new national park

The park will include three separate areas:

1. The Core Conservation Zone, focused on preserving the natural environment and supporting wildlife.

2. The Ecotourism Zones, offering eco-stays, adventures and educational activities.

3. The Hybrid Zone, which serves as a middle ground for conservation and sustainable tourism practices.

Activities that will not be allowed

The new park will also strictly regulate which kind of activities will not be allowed at the park, to ensure that they do not negatively effect the sustainability efforts in the region. This includes activities and actions that would hamper the aesthetic value of the park or kill, harm, or negatively affect wildlife.

Activities at Mleiha that you can enjoy right now

Even as adventure lovers wait for the opening of the national park, there are already several other activities in the area which you can enjoy.

- Mleiha Archaeological Centre

The Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers guided tours of important archaeological sites in the area, including the Umm an-Nar tomb, a circular Bronze Era grave, where you can delve into the history of ancient Bedouin civilisation much before modern Emirati culture and the Fossil Rock, a huge rock formation filled with marine fossils.

Here you can also go on a desert safari and ask about the best spots to set up a desert camp. The centre can offer advice, especially if you’re looking for a “glamping” experience. The centre also has exhibits of ancient artifacts, where you can explore the interactive displays.

- Glamping spots

From the Moon Retreat to the Al Faya Retreat, there are several glamourous camping or ‘glamping’ spots in the area as well.

- XQuarry Off-Road Adventure Park

This recreational destination offers activities like off-road cycling and four-wheel driving, training in off-road driving, as well as exploring mountain tracks, and many other challenges for adrenaline raising thrills. Additionally, visitors can enjoy barbecues and camping with friends and family.

- Sky adventures

If you love adventure and enjoy flying at altitudes of up to 5,000 feet, you can enjoy paragliding at this centre, where different packages are available, depending on your skill level and interest.

- Mleiha Fossil Rock and Hiking Trail

Millions of years ago much of Arabia was under the ocean and many of the fossils here are said to be over 80 million years old. Today, you can visit the rock to witness fossils that are over millions of years old, enjoy clear blue skies, rocky hills and pristine desert sand in the same area. But remember that there is no shade on this route so start early morning or late afternoon.

How to get there

Mleiha is located around 65km southeast of Sharjah city. Take the E44 Dubai-Hatta road or the E102 Sharjah-Kalba Road and take the exit for E55 – Al Dhaih Maleha Road.

- If you are taking E44, it would mean taking the exit at the Al Ghareef Square to turn towards E55.

- If you are on E102, take the exit for E55, along the Mleiha mosque.