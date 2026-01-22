Two Sharjah parks temporarily closed

Once the parks reopen, expect a space rife with family-friendly activations
Sharjah City Municipality is busy preparing for outdoor events and activities that are set to take place in the first quarter of 2026. One reason is that in the UAE, the first few months of the year are perfect for outdoor adventurers looking to make the most of the cool weather. And it is for this purpose that the Municipality has announced the temporary closure of two parks on social media.
The two green spaces that are affected are:
Al Nouf 1 Park, which will be closed until Feb 2.
Al Seyouh Family Park, which will be closed between Jan 27 and Jan 30.
Once the parks reopen, expect a space rife with family-friendly activations.
Besides parks, Sharjah is also famous for some lovely museums – cooler months lend themselves favorably to the discovery of The Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which lies about 65km from Sharjah proper. At the UNESCO-nominated World Heritage Site the littles can explore and discover a number of sites, from Bronze Age toms to pre-Islamic forts.
They can also trek to Camel Rock or try their legs at desert cycling.
