Bihar’s women voters hold the key — but parties still don’t get it

As Bihar prepares for the first of the two-phase election this week, all eyes are on the one group that will ultimately decide who comes to power - women. All the major players from Nitish Kumar to Tejashwi Yadav to the BJP have been aggressively wooing women voters in the run-up to the elections. Data from the Election Commission shows that in the 2020 Assembly elections, women outvoted men in 167 of the 243 constituencies spread across the state. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won most of these. The voter turnout for women was also higher at 60 percent compared to 54 percent for men. This increase in women voters has been happening steadily in Bihar since the early 2005.