Sharing Devki's journey, the Prime Minister said, "Devki ji of Bihar has changed the fate of her village with a solar pump. Devki ji, who lives in Ratanpura village of Muzaffarpur, is now lovingly called 'Solar Didi' by people. Her life was not easy. She got married at a young age… a small farm… responsibility of four children, and no clear picture of the future. But her spirit never dampened. She joined a self-help group, and there she got information about the solar pump. She started efforts for a solar pump and was successful in it, too. After that, Solar Didi's solar pump changed the picture of the village."