From partner to target: How Trump’s policies are squeezing India’s best and brightest

The most powerful country in the world displaying daily mood swings is extremely disconcerting. But the prescription for India does not change. Indian techies are a brilliant resource for any country lucky enough to have them, and if they decide to come home it will hugely benefit India. We need to clean up our shambolic infrastructure, reform taxes, clean our air and open world-class schools and colleges to get back our best talent and fund them to create multiple Silicon Valleys the way China is incubating tech startups and talent.