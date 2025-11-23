India's crazy rich, star-studded wedding: All about billionaire pharma heir bride Netra Mantena and tech tycoon groom Vamsi Gadiraju

He is often described as a billionaire, though his name does not appear on the Forbes billionaire list — making his wealth and influence even more of a conversation point. In 2017, Rama Raju donated a staggering 28-kg, 1008-gold-coin garland worth around Rs80 million to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. His spending power is very much on display in Udaipur.

Who is the bride’s father, Rama Raju Mantena? The scale of the celebrations begins to make sense once you look at the bride’s family. Rama Raju Mantena — Netra’s father — is a dominant force in the US pharmaceutical sector. From Orlando, he runs Ingenus Pharmaceuticals as Chairman and CEO, with global R&D arms in the US, Switzerland, and India. His healthcare empire includes ICORE Healthcare, Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and OncoScripts. Born in India, he graduated in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before earning a clinical pharmacy degree from the University of Maryland.

Donald Trump Jr has already been spotted among the guests — and the frenzy is only building. Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are set to perform, pushing this celebration into Ambani-wedding territory. Videos are pouring in by the minute, and the internet can’t keep up.

Ambani déjà vu? Absolutely. The comparisons are unavoidable. Social media users are drawing direct parallels to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 2024 extravaganza, which roped in global icons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Boris Johnson, and the Kardashian sisters across multiple countries. Their wedding featured Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Akon, and the Backstreet Boys. Udaipur is now delivering its own billionaire-wedding moment — and it’s happening in real time.

Inside the Udaipur takeover The festivities are unfolding across Udaipur’s royal venues — The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and an island palace on Lake Pichola — in a tightly choreographed three-day celebration. Bollywood royalty is everywhere. Ranveer Singh lit up the sangeet, pulling Donald Trump Jr and his partner onto the dance floor and even rapping “Apna Time Aayega.” Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit have all performed or attended. At one point, Karan Johar took over the stage, turning the evening into a live “Koffee With Karan” moment, with Sophie Choudry also hosting.

Who is groom Vamsi Gadiraju? The groom is no less impressive. Vamsi Gadiraju is the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a platform that streamlines delivery and takeaway operations for restaurant chains. With an estimated company valuation of $18–25 million (approx. ₹208 crore), Vamsi was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024. His entrepreneurial rise has been as swift as his wedding celebrations are extravagant.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.