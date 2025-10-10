This year’s theme is ‘access to services – mental health in catastrophes and emergencies’
When dealing with the stress of the everyday, it’s easy to forget to take care of your mental wellbeing. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, October 10, India’s Prime Minster Narendra Modi called for a greater focus on peace. “World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being,” he explained in a tweet.
“In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others. Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness,” he added.
We mark the day to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and to mobilise efforts that can aid it globally, explains a post on the World Health Organisation website.
The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide, it adds.
This year’s World Mental Health Day theme is ‘access to services – mental health in catastrophes and emergencies’.
