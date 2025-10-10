Bollywood stars urge people to embrace vulnerability, accept that it’s okay to not be okay
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actresses Rhea Chakraborty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Inayat Sood shared a heartfelt message encouraging people to embrace vulnerability and accept their emotions without judgement.
In a video posted on Instagram, Fatima began by saying, “It’s okay to fail, and it’s okay to not be okay,” reminding viewers that setbacks are part of being human.
Rhea, who has often spoken about resilience and healing, added, “It’s okay to be vulnerable, it’s okay to stay in bed and not be your perfect self every day.”
Actress Inayat Sood, known for Scoop and De De Pyaar De, echoed the sentiment: “It’s okay to give up, it’s okay to take a break, it’s okay to not want to do anything.”
Sharing the video, Rhea captioned it, “It’s ok to not be ok. #WorldMentalHealthDay @fatimasanashaikh.”
World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10, promotes awareness, understanding, and open conversations about mental health across the globe.
