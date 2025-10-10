Actress Inayat Sood, known for Scoop and De De Pyaar De, echoed the sentiment: “It’s okay to give up, it’s okay to take a break, it’s okay to not want to do anything.”

Rhea, who has often spoken about resilience and healing, added, “It’s okay to be vulnerable, it’s okay to stay in bed and not be your perfect self every day.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Fatima began by saying, “It’s okay to fail, and it’s okay to not be okay,” reminding viewers that setbacks are part of being human.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.