What Jehangir offers Kiara is not advice, but presence. “Sometimes, you just need someone who listens without judging you,” Khan had said. “You don’t want that person to be a Mr Fix-It. You just want them to say it’s all right.”

Revisiting it today, especially around World Mental Health Day, Dear Zindagi feels like that rare Hindi film with true repeat value. It’s gentle, wise, and quietly radical. Shah Rukh Khan plays Jehangir, a therapist who listens — not lectures. Alia Bhatt’s Kiara, meanwhile, is messy, flawed, and very real. Watching her untangle her thoughts feels like watching yourself in therapy: uncomfortable, honest, freeing.

Long before Instagram reels started preaching self-care, Dear Zindagi dared to show therapy as normal — even aspirational. It was cinematic soft power for mental health. And like Malayalam hit Kumbalangi Nights, another gem that approached masculinity and emotional vulnerability with rare grace, Dear Zindagi didn’t just tell a story — it healed something in the audience.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan