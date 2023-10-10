Today is World Mental Health Day, which is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and starting conversations about them. Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan recently sent out a video message about mental health issues.

Taking to Instagram handle, Ira and Aamir shared a video in which they asked people to take mental health issues seriously and consult the experts who can guide them better.

Aamir said in the video, "Maths seekhne ke liye hum school ya teacher ke paas jaate hain. Agar baal kataana ho to hum salon ya dukaan jaate hain jaha par wo insaan humaare baal kaatta hai jo us kaam mein trained hai"

Similarly, he further said that there are many tasks that we cannot complete on our own and must enlist the assistance of a knowledgeable professional. He offered instances and stated that just as individuals seek the assistance of a carpenter for furniture work or a doctor when they are ill, persons seeking mental or emotional assistance should seek help from a mental health expert quickly and without hesitation.He added, "Meri beti Ira aur main pichhle kai saal se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hain. Aur agar aapko lagta hai aap bhi maansik ya jazbaati takleefon se guzar rahe hain, to aap bhi kisi aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai. Isme koi sharam nahi hai". [Me and my daughter have been going to therapy sessions for quite some time now. If you feel that you are also going through some emotional trauma, stress or problem, you should also search for an individual who is professional, trained and someone who can help you. There is nothing to be ashamed of.]

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has been working towards spreading awareness around mental health.