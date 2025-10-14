After India, Wise now offers remittances in UAE after Central Bank approval

Earlier in 2025, Wise received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator and already processes about 10% of all foreign currency flows to individuals in India. In Australia, Wise recently secured an investment services license, enabling users to earn returns on their balances through its Assets feature.

With over 15 million global customers and $48 billion moved every quarter, Wise continues to grow its footprint. The company now holds more than 70 regulatory licenses worldwide.

“These regulatory approvals mark a significant milestone for Wise in the UAE,” said Joyce Lau, Country Manager at Wise UAE. “We’ll be able to provide people and businesses with all the tools that make international money management faster and more transparent.”

The UAE, home to over 200 nationalities, sees about $40 billion moved across borders annually. Wise says its entry will give residents access to faster, cheaper, and more transparent international transfers.

The company has secured licenses for Stored Value Facilities and Retail Payment Services – Category 2, allowing it to launch products like the Wise Account and Wise Business for individuals and companies in the UAE.

Dubai: Wise, the London-listed global money transfer and payments company, has received final approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to operate in the country.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.