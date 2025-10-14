GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

After India, Wise now offers remittances in UAE after Central Bank approval

Global money transfer firm gets UAE license, with remittances for individuals, businesses

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
After India, Wise now offers remittances in UAE after Central Bank approval
Shutterstock

Dubai: Wise, the London-listed global money transfer and payments company, has received final approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to operate in the country.

The company has secured licenses for Stored Value Facilities and Retail Payment Services – Category 2, allowing it to launch products like the Wise Account and Wise Business for individuals and companies in the UAE.

The UAE, home to over 200 nationalities, sees about $40 billion moved across borders annually. Wise says its entry will give residents access to faster, cheaper, and more transparent international transfers.

“These regulatory approvals mark a significant milestone for Wise in the UAE,” said Joyce Lau, Country Manager at Wise UAE. “We’ll be able to provide people and businesses with all the tools that make international money management faster and more transparent.”

With over 15 million global customers and $48 billion moved every quarter, Wise continues to grow its footprint. The company now holds more than 70 regulatory licenses worldwide.

Earlier in 2025, Wise received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator and already processes about 10% of all foreign currency flows to individuals in India.
In Australia, Wise recently secured an investment services license, enabling users to earn returns on their balances through its Assets feature.

Founded in 2011, Wise processed over $185 billion in cross-border transactions in fiscal year 2025, saving customers approximately $2.7 billion in fees.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE digital bankingUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Decree reinforces Central Bank oversight and early-warning measures for lenders

New Central Bank laws unveiled, hefty rules on fines

1m read
UAE, Turkey sign Dh18 billion currency swap agreement

UAE, Turkey sign Dh18 billion currency swap agreement

1m read
UAE Central Bank cuts rates for first time in 2025

UAE Central Bank cuts rates for first time in 2025

1m read
The new symbol of UAE Dirham unveiled by the Central Bank in March this year.

8 mistakes to avoid when using new UAE Dirham symbol

2m read