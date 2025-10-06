Wio Bank deposits cross Dh50 billion as digital banking accelerates in UAE

Digital-first bank hits milestone under three years since launch in the UAE
Dubai: Wio Bank has crossed Dh50 billion in customer deposits, marking a major milestone for UAE’s digital-first bank. The achievement, reached in under three years since launch, underscores how quickly digital banking is reshaping the country’s financial landscape.
Wio’s rise comes as both individuals and businesses in the UAE increasingly turn to digital-first financial platforms for savings, payments, and investments.
The bank’s total customer base has grown 72% year-on-year, driven by a 93% jump in personal customers and a 42% rise in business accounts, reflecting a nationwide shift toward app-based banking solutions.
Customer deposits at Wio have nearly doubled over the past year, a signal that more UAE residents are comfortable managing money entirely through digital platforms. The growth highlights increasing confidence in secure, tech-driven banking and a growing appetite for integrated financial tools.
Wio’s suite of products — from competitive savings features and salary-linked benefits to multi-currency accounts — has helped attract users seeking convenience and better returns. The platform also offers Saving Spaces, which allow users to set aside funds for specific goals while earning higher returns, and Wio Invest, a feature giving access to UAE and global stocks, ETFs, and AI-powered investment tools.
These services have positioned Wio as a full-service digital bank, appealing to customers who want to manage personal finances, business cash flow, and investments all in one place.
The milestone aligns with the UAE’s broader ambition to become a regional fintech hub and a leader in digital innovation. As the country advances its digital transformation agenda, banks like Wio are playing a central role in redefining how consumers and businesses interact with financial services.
Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, said the achievement reflects a growing trust in digital-first banking models: “We set out to help UAE businesses and individuals achieve more of their goals by building a platform that is truly born to back you, the customer.
"This milestone reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and the shift towards customer-centric banking. As we look ahead, we are committed to evolving the platform and empowering our customers to make their money work harder, grow smarter, and build wealth.”
Wio plans to build on this momentum by expanding its range of products and partnerships. The bank says these initiatives will support both individuals and small businesses, offering more personalised tools and integrated solutions that match the region’s growing demand for digital banking.
With deposits surpassing AED 50 billion and adoption accelerating, Wio’s growth story reflects more than a single bank’s success — it marks a broader turning point for how the UAE saves, spends, and invests in an increasingly digital economy.
