VK Group reinforces industry leadership with massive year-end workforce recognition ceremony

Exhibition and décor giant awards top performers Dh60,000 in cash prizes
VK Exhibitions and Decor Industry LLC, a leading player in the region’s fabrication and event infrastructure sector, hosted a grand year-end celebration on December 27, 2025. Held at the VK Group premises, the event brought together nearly 1,000 stakeholders, including blue-collar staff, senior management, partners, and dignitaries, to mark Christmas and New Year while recognising the people behind the company’s success.
The inclusive gathering reflected VK Group’s identity as a self-sustained brand. Over the years, the company has built a reputation as a one-stop solutions provider, bringing together technical experts in scenic works, complex steel fabrication, and signage, supported by experienced project managers and a skilled multicultural workforce.
Beyond the festivities, the event highlighted VK Group’s continued focus on employee welfare and retention. More than 60 employees were formally recognised, with the top 30 performers receiving mementoes and cash rewards of up to Dh60,000. The company also honoured its top sub-contractors with Awards of Excellence, underlining the importance of long-term partnerships and a reliable supply chain.
The ceremony was attended by Abhimanyu Singh Kargwal, associated with LABOUR and MADAD (Mandate for Development & Action), alongside notable representatives from industry and community groups. The evening was hosted by celebrity anchor, TV and radio voice, and actor Joe Mohan, popularly known as VoiceGuyJoe, with entertainment by renowned regional artists.
Addressing the gathering, VK Group’s Managing Director and CEO, Radheshyam Jangid, said the company’s growth was driven by the commitment and capability of its workforce.
“While India is the Janm Bhoomi (birthplace) for many of our team, the UAE is our Karm Bhoomi — the land where we work, grow and build,” Jangid said. “This country has created an ecosystem where businesses and workers can progress together, and we remain deeply grateful to the UAE’s leadership, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for that vision.”
Reflecting on his personal journey, he added, “As I complete nearly 30 years in the UAE, this country truly feels like home. It has given us safety, opportunity and growth, and at VK Group, we will continue to set new benchmarks for industrial excellence in the UAE.”
Founded by Rameshwar Lal Jangid in the mid-1990s and accelerated under Radheshyam Jangid’s leadership — earning him the Forbes Middle East Best Entrepreneur Award in 2021 — VK Group today continues to expand its footprint while remaining firmly committed to its people-first values.
