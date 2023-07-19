Dubai: Marking the holiday of the New Hijri Year 1445, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced changes in the time of its services.

Vehicle testing

Service provider centres (Vehicle Technical Testing) and customer happiness centres will be closed from Friday 21st July and will resume duty on Saturday 22nd July.

Customer happiness centres

All customer happiness centres will be closed on Friday 21st July, except for smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Kafaf, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office, which will continue service 24/7 as usual.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro service will be running on both the red and green lines from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day). Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).

Buses

The timings of public buses within Dubai on Friday, July 21st, will be from 05:00 am to 12:30 am (of the following day). All metro link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.

The inter-city bus routes currently operating, are: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Al Jaffiliya to Al Mussafah, (E201) from Al

Ghubaiba To Al Ain, (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from the Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from the Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

Marine Transport

Water Bus

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 12:00 (midday) to 12:11 am (on the following day), Marina Promenade - Marina Mall (and vice versa) from 04:11 pm to 11:17 pm, Marina Terrace - Marina Walk (and vice versa) from 04:08 pm to 11:16 pm, and Full Route 04:08 pm to 10:56 pm.

Water Taxi

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) from 04:00 pm to 11:40 pm and based on demand from 03:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The customers must make a prior reservation.

Abra

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3) from 10:00 am - 11:20 pm, Al Fahidi - Sabkha (CR4) from 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5) from: 10:00 am - 11:25 pm, Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6) from: 10:00 am - 11:57 pm, Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) from: 04:00 pm - 11:20 pm, Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2) from: 08:00 am - 11:30 pm, Al Marfa Souq - Dubai Old Souq – (CR12) from 04:20 pm - 10:50 pm, Al Marfa Souq - Deira Old Souq – (CR13) from 04:05 pm to 10:35 pm, and the roundtrips service at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station (TR6) from 04:00 pm to 10:15 pm.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Water Canal (FR1) at 01:00 pm and 06:00 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1) at 02:20 pm to 07:20 pm, Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2) at 01:50 pm and 06:50 pm, Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2) at 02:50 pm to 07:50 pm, Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2) at 01:00 pm to 06:00 pm, Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2) at 01:15 pm to 06:15 pm, and the roundtrips service from Marina Mall (FR4) at 11:30 am and 04:30 pm, and Al Marfa Souq – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) at 06:15 pm to 09:45 pm.

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, all public parking will be free of charge on Friday 21st July 2023.

