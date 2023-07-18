Sharjah: Residents in the emirate of Sharjah will enjoy free public parking on Thursday, July 20, which was declared as an official holiday to celebrate the Hijri New Year, the emirate's Municipality announced on Tuesday.
The exemption from parking fees does not apply to the seven-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and holidays, which can be identified by the blue parking information boards.
The municipality has urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.