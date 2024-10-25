Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi: The UAE government lowered the minimum age of driving to 17 and issued a series of new traffic regulations under a federal decree-law on Friday.

The new law aims to keep up with the rapid evolution of transportation worldwide, the government said on X.

The decree-law has introduced comprehensive regulations that apply to all types of vehicles and their drivers, as well as to pedestrians on the road.

Severe penalties will apply for serious offenses, in cases such as causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing accident scenes, crossing roads improperly, or driving through flood-prone areas during floods.

Crossing, honking, repairing

Pedestrians are now banned from crossing roads where the speed limit is over 80 km/h. Those who violate this rule could face civil or criminal penalties.

The decree-law also prohibits stopping or placing vehicles on the road or on the curb for repairing, or standing in the roadway.

Vehicles that are too noisy are restricted, and car alarms can only be used to prevent accidents or immediate danger within cities.

Transporting hazardous or unusual materials now requires a special permit.

Licencing regulations

The decree-law sets the conditions for issuing a driving license, including reaching the age of 17 Gregorian years. Currently, only those aged 18 are eligible to get a driving licence.

The law also regulates the activities of driving trainers, who must hold a driving licence that authorises them to drive the vehicle on which they will conduct the training, and who must be authorised to train by the licensing authority.

Driving trainers may not allow the trainees to drive the vehicle on any road within populated areas unless the trainer is certain that the trainee is able to control and maintain control of the vehicle. On the other hand, the licensing authority may suspend, cancel or reject to renew any driving licence or permit if it is proven that the holder of the licence or permit is not qualified or medically fit to drive the vehicles they are licensed or authorised to drive.

Vehicle modification, insurance