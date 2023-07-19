Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced that public parking will be free on Friday, July, 21.
This includes the parking at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot.
However, ITC reminded motorists to abide by residential parking regulations, and avoid parking in residential bays between 9pm and 8am every day.
No Darb toll charge
Cars passing through Darb road tolls will also not be charged on Friday, July 21.
ITC customer happiness centres
While ITC customer happiness centres will resume on Saturday, July 22, the authority advised people to reach out to ITC through its website – itc.gov.ae, the ‘Darb’ and ‘Darbi’ apps, the customer support number 800 850 and the Abu Dhabi Taxi services number – 600 535353.