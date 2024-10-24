Be sure that the purchaser has the right to re- sell this property

Property buyers must do all transactions through the Dubai Land Department

Question: I want to buy a property in Dubai from one of the purchasers, as this purchaser paid approximately 40% of the value of the property to the developer, and he is currently asking me to pay the 40% value that he paid to the developer, the amount of interest in exchange for the sale, in addition to the fees of the real estate broker’s office. My question: What is the appropriate legal procedure to take in order to purchase this property legally? Can this property be registered under my name and the names of my wife and son? Please advise.

Answer

To legally buy the property, you have to check with the Land Department about the required documents needed to transfer the property and to be sure that this property is already registered under the purchaser’s name in the Initial Register in the Land Department.

Be sure that the purchaser has the right to re- sell this property and this can be known from his purchase agreement with the developer as well as from the NOC that he should provide from the developer to resell the property.