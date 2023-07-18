Dubai: If you don’t plan to travel during the summer or are looking for an exciting family activity, here are several activities that you can enjoy in Sharjah.

1. Explore deep sea aquatic animals at Sharjah Aquarium

According to the Sharjah Museum Authority, Sharjah Aquarium is the first and largest government educational centre in the UAE.

It has 20 tanks that recreate different local aquatic environments, from coral reefs and rock pools to lagoons and mangroves.

The aquarium also includes an indoor walkway, which allows viewing of the marine animals in these habitats. You can see over a 100 species including clownfish, seahorses, moray eels, rays and reef sharks.

Sharjah Aquarium also has a turtle rehabilitation programme, which treats sick or injured marine turtles after which they are released back into the sea.

How to get there

The road that takes your directly is the Corniche Road. The Sharjah Aquarium is located on Al Meena Street in Al Khan Old area, adjacent to Sharjah Maritime Museum.

Entry fees

• Entry is free for children under the age of two.

• For children between the ages of two to 12 years old: Dh15.

• Adults and children above the age of 13: Dh24

How to buy tickets

You can buy the tickets at the reception desk located at the entrance of the Sharjah Aquarium.

Timings

• Saturday to Thursday – 8am to 8pm.

• Friday – 4pm to 8pm.

2. Walk in the rain without getting wet at The Rain Room

Want to experience rain in the summer? You can, at the Rain Room in Sharjah. It is a unique modern art installation created by the London and Berlin-based art house Random International.

The art installation is centred around audience interaction, where an individual can walk through the rain without getting wet, as it uses trigger sensors to pause the falling water wherever it senses motion.

How to get there

The Rain Room is located in the Al Sharq area next to the Al Mujarrah Park.

Entry fees

• Free for children up to the age of five.

• Adults: Dh25

• For students up to the age of 22: Dh15, a student ID is required to avail the discount.

• Teachers: Dh15, a school ID is required to avail the discount.

• Free for People of Determination and one companion accompanying them.

A maximum of six people can enter the installation at one time. Each viewing lasts for 15 minutes.

How to buy tickets

You can buy the tickets online in advance at rainroom.sharjahart.org, or on site.

At the Rain Room, you can walk through the rain without getting wet. Image Credit: sharjahart.org

3. Walk through butterflies at The Butterfly House on Al Noor Island

Over 500 butterflies of over 20 different species, including the exotic Tailed Jay, Emerald Swallowtail, Pink Rose and Malachite, are housed inside the Butterfly House in Al Noor Island.

It is a temperature controlled facility, and while you are there, you will not just be able to spot camouflaged butterflies, but also get comprehensive information on the region’s native species.

This destination also includes a children’s play area, and an education zone where children can learn the journey of a butterfly from its origin as a furry caterpillar.

How to get there

Al Noor Island is located along Khalid Lagoon, and is accessible via Buhairah Corniche Road. Take the bridge to the island, which is near the Al Noor Mosque. Next, take the boardwalk, which runs through a tropical botanical garden, and you will find the Butterfly House.

Cost

Standard Pass – Dh40 per adult and Dh24 per child.

How to book the tickets

You can book the tickets through the call centre - 06 506 7000, by visiting the website https://discovershurooq.ae/d/Al-noor-Island or on site.

Timings

Daily - 9am to 11pm.

Blue Morpho Butterflies at Butterfly House in Al Noor Island. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

4. Cool down at Pearls Kingdom Waterpark at Al Montazah park

Although Al Montazah park is outdoors, the park is a combination of an amusement park - Island of Legends, and a water park - Pearls Kingdom.

Pearls Kingdom has 11 water slides. The staff located at the water park will inform you about the age policy and height requirements for each of the attractions.

How to get there

Al Montazah Parks is located on Flag Island on Khalid Lagoon. You would need to take the Al Arouba Street, and when you are on the bridge that leads towards the Rolla area, take the exit to the right to get to the park.

Parking is free for visitors.

Entry fees

• Full access for a child with the height of 80cm to 120cm – Dh140.

• Full access for an adult above 120cm – Dh175.

How to buy tickets

You must buy them online in advance through this website - online.almontazah.ae.

Although Al Montazah park is outdoors, the park is a combination of an amusement park and water park. Image Credit: Supplied

Timings

10am to 12am on all days of the week. However, on Tuesday, only women are allowed as it is Ladies Day.

5. Read and relax for free at the House of Wisdom

In 2019, Sharjah was awarded the UNESCO World Book Capital title, and to honour it the emirate opened a new library - The House of Wisdom, which features over 100,000 books.

The library is free to enter and is open to anyone looking for a space to work, study, read or relax. However, if you want to book a ‘pod’ and private room, reserve a book or attend any of the events or classes at the library, then you have to pay a fee.

Some of the workshops and classes include Spanish and Japanese language classes, and a Summer Camp for children.

How to get there

The library is located in Al Juraina 1, near the University City of Sharjah, opposite Sharjah International Airport, and is accessible via Al Dhaid Road.

Timings

Daily - 8am to 11pm