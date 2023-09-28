1. Abu Dhabi – Aman service

The Aman service was launched in 2009 by Abu Dhabi Police. The service operates 24/7, throughout the year, allowing people to provide information related to security, community concerns or traffic. All these contribute to reducing and detecting crimes. The service guarantees that the identity of information provider will be kept confidential and further help in raising security awareness and in promoting safety and security in the UAE.

Aman service contact details:

• Contact Number: 800 2626

• International Contact Number: 009718002626

• SMS: 2828

• Mobile App: ADPolice, available for Apple and Android devices

• Website: www.adpolice.gov.ae/en/aman

• Email: aman@adpolice.gov.ae

The call centre is available in Arabic, English and Urdu.

According to Abu Dhabi police, the call centre is only for receiving information or intelligence, and not to file police reports.

The official website of Aman explicitly highlights the difference between providing security information and filing a criminal report.

The Aman service website explains that filing a police report requires people to inform the competent authorities (police or prosecution) about the occurrence of a crime. It is an administrative procedure that entails lodging a case.

It is also important to note that the service should not be used to report emergencies. If you are in an emergency, you must call 999.

2. Dubai – Al Ameen service

The Al Ameen service by Dubai Police ensures the confidentiality of the caller and protects your identity.

The service is available 24/7 and can be used by citizens, residents and visitors.

According to the official website of Al Ameen – alameen.gov.ae, the service collaborates with the public to prevent crimes before they happen or track them while they unfold. This also includes tracking the suspects and arresting them as soon as possible.

Al Ameen service contact details:

• Call centre – 800 4444

• International number - 971 800 4444

• SMS – 800 4444

• App – Al Ameen, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

ALSO READ: What to do if someone blackmails you online in the UAE

3. Sharjah – Najeed

For crimes related to fraud, harassment, financial blackmail, social or security cases, or inquiries can contact Sharjah Police’s Najeed service, which is available 24/7. It allows individuals to report crimes anonymously without their identity being divulged.

Najeed service contact details:

• Call centre – 800 151

• SMS – 7999

• Website - www.shjpolice.gov.ae/najeed

4. UAE Public Prosecution – ‘My Safe Society’ app

In 2018, the UAE’s Federal Public Prosecution launched the ‘My Safe Society’ app, which is available to Apple and Android devices, to report crimes.

Through the app, individuals can upload pictures, videos or voice clips and report any illegal act or provide information about suspicious activities or behaviour to Public Prosecution.