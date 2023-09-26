Dubai: A new bus route is now open in Sharjah and it will allow you to enjoy the stretch of Kalba’s shoreline.
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced the new bus route – 66, which will ply the Rugaylat Road (E99) from today – September 26.
Here are the details on how you can catch the bus.
What is the Sharjah bus route 66?
The route takes you along 12 stations on the Rugaylat Road. The stations on the route are:
1. Corniche 1
2. Corniche 2
3. Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi
4. Thabit bin Qais mosque
5. Kalba Medical Centre
6. Etihad Kalba Sports Club
7. Kalba Industrial Area 1
8. Kalba Industrial Area 2
9. Al Saaf 7
10. Government buildings
11. Kalba watefront
12. Khatmat Milaha border
Bus time table
The bus starts from the Corniche 1 station at 7.30am every day to 9pm at night.
From the Khatmat Milaha point, the bus service starts at 8am every day to 9.30pm at night.