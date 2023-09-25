Dubai: Looking for a quick escape that isn’t too far and has a colder climate? Well, if you are a UAE resident with valid residency visa, you can apply for an eVisa to Kyrgyzstan and the approval process takes less than a week.
The central Asian country is a popular destination among UAE residents because of its easy visa procedures, protected mountain ranges, lush green landscapes and ancient bazaars that date back to the Silk Road. UAE is one of a few countries whose residents have been provided the option to apply for an eVisa and the online application process only takes a few minutes.
All UAE-based airlines have direct flights to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan and tickets can start from as low as Dh150.
Here is how you can apply for the visa online.
1. UAE
2. Kuwait
3. Qatar
4. Brunei
5. Oman
6. Bahrain
7. Saudi Arabia
Duration and cost
• One-month – tourist visa
• Cost: $51 (Dh187)
If the visa rejected, the visa fee is non-refundable.
Required documents:
• Passport-sized photograph
• Passport with a validity of at least six months.
• Emirates ID with a validity of at least six months.
How to apply online
1. Visit evisa.e-gov.kg and click on ‘Apply for eVisa’.
2. Select your nationality and purpose of visit – ‘tourism’.
3. Click on next and enter your full name, date of birth, passport issue and expiry date, and email address.
4. Next, you will receive a confirmation email and reference number. Click on the link.
5. Enter your mobile number, enter your hotel address and select whether you have visited the country in the last five years.
6. Upload the following documents:
• Passport photo
• Passport copy
• Emirates ID
7. Next, review the details in your application and click ‘Next’.
8. Pay the visa fees online with your credit or debit card.
Once the application is submitted, it will take five working days to issue the visa and you will receive the eVisa on your registered email address.