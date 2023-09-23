Dubai: Starting from Dh3, you can explore the Dubai Marina neighbourhood and the Bluewaters Island on the Dubai Water Bus, which is an air-conditioned (AC) abra operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Fares for the Dubai Water Bus can range from Dh3 to Dh11 for a single trip, depending on your route.

The AC abra shuttles passengers between five scenic stops in the Dubai Marina area, which include the Marina Terrace, Marina Walk, Dubai Marina Mall, Marina Promenade and Bluewaters Island.

You can book your tickets in advance on the RTA website – rta.ae, or you can buy them in person at an RTA Marine Transport Station.

Dubai Water bus – Routes, timings and fares in Dubai Marina

People of Determination and children below the age of five can travel for free.

Dubai Marina Walk to Marina Terrace (BM1)

Cost: Dh3



Timings:

• Monday - Thursday: 4.08pm – 10.56pm

• Friday: 4.08pm – 11.54pm

• Saturday - Sunday: 4.08pm – 11.52pm

Dubai Marina Mall 1 to Marina Promenade (BM1)

Cost: Dh3



Timings

• Monday - Thursday: 4.11pm – 10.50pm

• Friday: 4.11 pm – 10.48pm

• Saturday - Sunday: 4.11 pm – 10.45pm

Dubai Marina Walk to Dubai Marina Mall 1 (BM1)

Cost: Dh5



Timings:

• Monday - Thursday: 12pm – 11.11pm

• Friday - Sunday: 12pm – 12.11am

Marina Promenade to Marine Terrace (BM1)

Cost: Dh11



Timings:

• Monday - Thursday: 4.08pm – 10.32pm

• Friday & Saturday: 4.08pm – 11.30pm

• Sunday: 4.08pm – 11.28pm

Dubai Marina Mall to Bluewaters Island (BM3)

Cost: Dh5



Timings:

• Monday - Thursday: 4pm – 11.20pm

• Friday-Sunday: 4pm – 11.40pm

Marina Mall to Marina Terrace

Cost: Dh8



It is important to note that the timings may change due to weather conditions, public holidays or passenger demand.

RTA Dubai Water Bus Route Image Credit: RTA website - rta.e

Unlimited trips for Dh25

If you want to visit all the stops within the Dubai Marina area, you can buy a one-day pass which allows you to take unlimited trips between as many stations for Dh25.

Where to buy RTA marine transport tickets:

• Online - marine.rta.ae

• In-person – at the Marine Transport Station. You can pay for the tickets with cash, nol card or a credit/debit card.

How to buy Dubai Water Bus tickets online

You can complete the steps within a few minutes. Here’s how:

• Visit the website - marine.rta.ae.

• Enter your trip details - select ‘Dubai Marina’ as the area, select ‘Abra’ as the mode of transport and select your route from the drop-down menu.



If you want to travel to all the routes, select ‘All Routes (One Day Pass)’ as your route.



For travelling to Bluewaters Island, select ‘Water Taxi’ as your mode of transport, and then select ‘Dubai Marina Mall to Bluewaters Island’ as your route.



• Click ‘Search’.

• Select the date and time from the available schedule.

• Select the number of passengers. You will then see the price of a single-trip ticket.

• Click ‘Add to basket’.

• Enter your details – full name, email address, and mobile number.

• Next, confirm the tickets and pay for them online with your debit or credit card.

Once the payment is complete, you will receive a digital ticket with a Quick Response (QR) code printed on it. Before you board the Dubai Water Bus, the RTA Marine Transport employee will scan the QR code printed on the ticket.